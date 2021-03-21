World War II veteran honored by state lawmakers | Local News

KEAVY – In less than a week, Laurel County native Dan Hale will celebrate his 101st birthday.

His hearing is bad from his service during World War II, but his mind is still very full of details of his experiences involving being at the Battle of Bulge and the Beach of Normandy during another intense battle.

A wall of Hale’s house is decorated with his war medals, his photographs during his service and a homage to a newspaper prepared for his 100th birthday last year.

But memories of the hardships he went through – even being the only member of his platoon to escape capture by German forces during World War II – are etched in his mind. But only in recent years Hale actually talked about those experiences in the Army, according to his wife Alma, with whom he just celebrated his 74th wedding anniversary.

Hale’s service was recently recognized by Kentucky lawmakers, and although Hale was unable to make the trip to Frankfort, he did attend the meeting virtually. He shared some of his memories with members of the Kentucky House of Representatives during that meeting. On Monday, District 85 Representative Shane Baker praised Hale.

Baker explained that shortly after taking office he met with the chairman of the Kentucky Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, who said a distinguished Veteran was recognized at every meeting held. Baker, who met with Hale while campaigning last year, recommended Hale for recognition of this meeting.

“He is one of the few World War II veterans we have left behind,” Baker said. “He is 100 years old and still remembers so many details of the war. He survived Normandy and the Battle of Bulge. We are losing more and more World War II veterans and we must appreciate their service.”

The praise describes some of Hale’s sacrifices and achievements as he approached his 101st birthday on March 23, specifically mentioning his overseas time in which he fought in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland, Central Europe, the Ardennes, and the Battle of Bulge. He also knows his 74-year marriage to Alma, their nine children, 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“As long as Dan Hale demonstrated a commendable loyalty to this Nation and a willingness to do with courage and dexterity what was necessary to maintain peace and maintain freedom in the world, the members of this August body are deeply committed to honored to join Representative Shane Baker to express sincere praise and gratitude to this exemplary veteran and patriot for his outstanding service and in providing the best wishes for continued health and good luck as he celebrates this moment significant history with many of his precious family and friends, “the Achievement Quote reads.

Baker called Hale a “treasure” for his contributions, not only to military service but also to life after his service. Hale calls himself “just an old mule husk, logger and fruit jar drink” – the latter referring to those days when people drank moonlight from jars for canning. He laughed as he said, “This was the best medicine I have ever had,” demonstrating his ingenuity and humor that is still prevalent today. “But it is only with the help of the good God that I passed it.”

The “treasure” reference is because Hale is one of the few World War II veterans still alive today. As of September 2020, there were only 325,000 World War II veterans left of the 16 million who served, Baker said. However, those numbers are declining rapidly, with Kentucky’s population of 11,000 World War II veterans living in 2016 shrinking to just 3,170 on September 30, 2020.

Hale’s sacrifices over 43 months – which included a salary of $ 21 a month – he served overseas in the war including suffering from freezing on several occasions.

“It was cold. I could not feel the fingers and toes. At one time, it was 35 below zero in Normandy,” he said, with his wife adding that Hale still has problems with the sensations in his hands and feet from freezing. . “I would like to see some of the veterans and if I could see any of those I have served with, that would be nice.”

Hale was one of many military personnel who took refuge during the fighting in the German “Pillboxes”, so named because of their shape – small rough vertical structures with an overflowing roof. It was while inside one of those buildings that Hale suffered a hearing loss.

“I was standing by a window and a shell came out of me. It tore my eardrums. When they checked it, there was nothing inside,” he said.

He also recalled when his platoon was fighting on a fence when they were defeated by German troops.

“They told me I could not go out,” Hale said. “I knew I had to get up from the ground, so I grabbed my rifle, asked God to help me and I ran. The lieutenant was also caught – I was the only one of 10 or 12 men who was not caught.”

Despite the suffering and sacrifice, Hale believes military service strengthened her and would be a good experience for anyone, especially young people.

“I think once they get older, they have to do a few years of military service. It teaches you discipline and behavior. I didn’t have to teach it because I already knew it, but it was good for me and it would be good for young people, “he said.

In fact, Hale did not complete his service to military veterans after his dismissal. He and Alma teamed up with Sid and Claude Harville and another local couple to form the London DAV. Today, they have lifelong memberships in that organization, as well as the American Legion and AmVets. Organizers held yard sales and other fundraisers to buy land and build a building.

Receiving praise from the state House of Representatives was very special to Hale.

“I’m proud of that,” he said. “It makes me know they are thinking of me.”