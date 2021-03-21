



The organizers of the rally had said that they planned for the demonstrators to throw paper planes with messages on the walls of the palace. The demonstrators, who numbered close to 1,000, managed to break an obstacle made by transport containers outside the ceremonial palace piled two upstairs. Police behind the containers responded first with warnings and then firing water and rubber bullets. Police drove the crowd back and as the clashes continued, the crowds appeared to have dispersed by 10pm The Erawan City Emergency Medical Service reported that 33 people, including 13 police officers, were injured by rubber bullets, rocks and tear gas. At least two reporters were hit by rubber bullets. Thai Human Rights Lawyers, an observer, reported 32 arrests. During the clashes, protesters threw giant smoke bombs and fireworks at police and also sprayed a royal portrait with paint, but failed in an attempt to set it on fire, although they burned tires and trash in some places. Deputy Police Spokesman Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said police had warned in advance that the rally was illegal. He said that in addition to throwing various objects, the protesters used slingshots to shoot nuts and bolts at the police and hit them with metal rods. He said police had used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets according to proper procedures. The rally was called by REDEM, a faction of a wider protest movement last year that began with three key demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, to change the constitution to make it more democratic and monarchical. reformed to make it more accountable. REDEM, which stands for Restart Democracy, claims it has no leaders and holds online voting to decide on rally dates and activities. The movement intensified its campaign to focus on the monarchy, and Thais lest mastered the law, which makes criticizing, insulting or slandering the king and some other old kings punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The monarchy has long been treated as a sacred institution in Thailand and public criticism is not only illegal but has long been considered socially unacceptable. Many people still respect the monarchy and the military, a major power in Thai society, considers the protection of the monarchy a top priority. As protesters raised criticism of the monarchy, the government responded by accusing open protesters under the Least Majesty Act, and over the past month, eight of them have been jailed pending trial. The movement was able to attract crowds of around 20,000,000,000 people to Bangkok by 2020 and had pursuits in major cities and universities. However, a new coronavirus outbreak late last year caused her to temporarily suspend activities and she lost momentum. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

