Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum





MIZORAM, India (AP) – Police officers who opposed Myanmar army orders to shoot opponents of the coup and fled to India are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government not to send them and grant them political asylum. humanitarian reasons.

“What we want is that until the problem in Myanmar is resolved, we do not want to go back there,” said one of the men, who has sought refuge in a village in the northeastern state of Mizoram that shares the border with Myanmar.

The military coup in Myanmar has forced many refugees over the border with India. India’s state and federal authorities have not given any figures, but some state ministers have said there could be hundreds of refugees.

An Indian village has provided shelter to 34 police personnel and a firefighter who crossed into India over the past two weeks. Some Myanmar police officers say they left after defying army orders to shoot down opponents of last month’s coup. They spoke to an Associated Press reporter on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution against family members still in Myanmar. One of the deserters from Myanmar police who did not give her name told the AP that the Myanmar army ordered them to “arrest, beat, torture protesters” and they “were always sent to the front whenever there was a protest.” “So we have no choice but to leave our country,” she said at an undisclosed location on the border with Myanmar. The AP has not been able to independently verify their claims, although images and accounts of the crackdown by security forces inside Myanmar have shown the intensification of violence against civilians. More than 200 people have been killed by security forces since the February 1 military occupation. The federal government of India and the state of Mizoram are at odds over the influx of refugees. Earlier, the Mizoram government had allowed refugees to enter and provided them with food and shelter.

But last week, India’s Interior Ministry told four Indian states bordering Myanmar, including Mizoram, to take measures to prevent refugees from entering India, except for humanitarian reasons. The ministry said states were not authorized to grant refugee status to anyone entering Myanmar, as India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol. On Thursday, senior elected official of Mizoram Zoramthanga wrote to Modi and said “India can not close its eyes” to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in his country. Zoramthanga, who uses a name, wrote in the letter that the people of his state, who share ethnic ties with refugees from Chin communities in Myanmar, “cannot remain indifferent to their situation.” He urged the federal government to review the order and allow refugees into India. Earlier this month, Myanmar urged India to return police officers who crossed the border. India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar and is home to thousands of Myanmar refugees in various states.

