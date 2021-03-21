Center to Relax Criteria to Allow More Campus for International Students – New Indian Express





NEW DELHI: The Center has decided to review the criteria for institutions partnering under the Study in India program in order to allow institutions with the necessary infrastructure and academic quality to join it. So far, 117 institutes are partners under this scheme launched in 2018 which aims to attract international students to Indian campuses. At a program review meeting on Friday, Union’s higher education secretary Amit Khare said no distinction would be made between private and public institutions on issues of supporting the internationalization of institutes. According to SII, admissions are based on merit and are made through a shared portal. About 7500 students from over 50 countries have come to Indian institutions so far under this program. At Friday’s meeting, Khare called on all partner institutions to set up world-class hostels for international students and reminded them that there is a provision for financial assistance for this under the SII-supported champion services sector scheme, which could ‘provided some institutions. He also urged the institutes to set up international student offices, which will work as a single window into everything international students may need, from the day they are selected to join the institution. In addition, the Ministry of Education has also asked the institutions that they should consider organizing orientation for international students when they join, as well as orientation for the faculty to sensitize them to teach using contexts with which these students may be related. The government said it is planning to facilitate enhanced academic cooperation between Indian and international institutions under the Twin, Joint and Double degrees with the credit transfer mechanism.

