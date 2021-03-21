Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood media to stop attack on Egypt, GCC





Turkish authorities have forced three Muslim Brotherhood TV channels broadcasting from Istanbul to avert attacks against Egypt.

Abu Dhabi: Turkish authorities have forced Muslim Brotherhood television channels broadcast from Istanbul to adhere to the press and media code of honor, avoid political issues, attacks and insults against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and the Egyptian government, and to refrain from incitement and insult to the Egyptian state and the Gulf states, officials said. The move is the first practical step that translates successive statements in recent weeks about Turkey’s desire to open a new page in relations with Egypt. The three Muslim Brotherhood channels (Al Sharq, Mkamleen and Watan) changed the map of their programs and canceled the broadcast of some political programs, characterized by harsh rhetoric towards the Egyptian government, on Thursday evening, after a meeting held by officials in Foreign Turkey The Ministry in Ankara with the leaders of the three channels, during which they asked her to change the editorial policy of the channels, to adapt to the new phase, in which Ankara is working on rapprochement with Cairo. Limitation of coverage Turkish authorities instructed to limit coverage of the three channels to social and cultural issues and to stay away from political issues that constitute interference in Egypt’s internal affairs, officials added. Yassin Aktay, adviser to the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party, said the step taken by the Turkish government came to control the performance of these channels, within the framework of the current trend to improve relations with Egypt, after noticing that there was restraint. inappropriate politics that conflicts with the media code of honor. Aktay, who represents the link between the Turkish authorities, the Brotherhood and members of other Islamic political currents from various Arab countries, claimed that the Turkish authorities did not follow what these channels broadcast until they were informed by the Egyptian government that there were violations in their programs. . Turkish media reported that authorities placed house arrests on Brotherhood leaders and media professionals working on these channels and asked 30 leaders to remain silent and not make political statements, indicating that the coming days could prove auditing the accounts of some leaders. and media professionals in banks, and the deportation Some of them, and the extradition of the number of people wanted by the Egyptian authorities to be convicted of crimes in Egypt. But Aktay denied that there is a tendency to extradite any of the elements living in Turkish territory. There is only one requirement to review the media discourse directed at Egypt and to control speeches, according to media laws, he said, denying rumors of journalists being placed under Brotherhood channels under house arrest. Sources on those channels revealed that the instructions of the Turkish parties were clear, to change the editorial policy of these channels in accordance with the honorary statute of the journalist and the media, and to stop inciting and offensive campaigns, with a warning to close the channels that do not match, and deport media professionals who do not respond to the new work rules. The chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Sharq channel, Ayman Nour, ruled out that the content of the channels would be completely without a political program, but he acknowledged that the political rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey could have some consequences. Movement is welcome Nour said on his Twitter account that there was a restriction by the Turkish authorities on the channels broadcasting from Istanbul. However, he added that he believes Turkey will not take the step of closing any channel, stressing that there is a request from the authorities to adhere to the media honor code. The Turkish move, which came after a series of statements by the Turkish president and a number of his ministers about the importance of returning relations with Egypt to normal, was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of State for Information Osama Haykal. The Turkish move is a good gesture from the Turkish side that creates a conducive atmosphere for discussing contentious issues between the two countries in recent years, Haykal said. Last Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, “If we find that there is a change in Turkish policy towards Egypt, non-interference in internal affairs and the adoption of regional policies that are in line with Egyptian policy, this could be a ground and a starting point for the restoration of normal relations, showing that Ankara must turn words into actions.

