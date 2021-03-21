Covid-19 is surgical in India, but vaccinations are slow

MUMBAI India is racing to contain a second wave of coronavirus, but its vaccination campaign is running into suspicions like Akbar Mohamed Patel.

A resident of the impoverished Mumbais poor area of ​​Dharavi, Mr. Patel survived a severe period of coronavirus in May. The first wave prompted Mumbai officials to close its housing complex, shutting down thousands of people for nearly two months.

Still, the current campaign has been marred by a slow initial stretch of government, as well as skepticism and apathy from people like Mr Patel and his neighbors. On social media we have realized that all this is a great game to make money, said Mr. Patel. About the vaccine, he said, many things are hidden.

The coronavirus, once ostensibly in retreat, is again waving across India. Confirmed infections have risen to about 31,600 every day from a minimum of about 9,800 in February. In the last two weeks, deaths have risen by 82 percent.