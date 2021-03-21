International
Covid-19 is surgical in India, but vaccinations are slow
MUMBAI India is racing to contain a second wave of coronavirus, but its vaccination campaign is running into suspicions like Akbar Mohamed Patel.
A resident of the impoverished Mumbais poor area of Dharavi, Mr. Patel survived a severe period of coronavirus in May. The first wave prompted Mumbai officials to close its housing complex, shutting down thousands of people for nearly two months.
Still, the current campaign has been marred by a slow initial stretch of government, as well as skepticism and apathy from people like Mr Patel and his neighbors. On social media we have realized that all this is a great game to make money, said Mr. Patel. About the vaccine, he said, many things are hidden.
The coronavirus, once ostensibly in retreat, is again waving across India. Confirmed infections have risen to about 31,600 every day from a minimum of about 9,800 in February. In the last two weeks, deaths have risen by 82 percent.
The spread is concentrated in the state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, the financial center of the countries. Entire districts of the state are back in the blockade. Scientists are investigating whether another species found there is more virulent, like variants found in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
Officials are under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aggressively increase testing and vaccination, particularly in Mumbai, to avoid disruptions like the dramatic nationwide stalemate of recent years and the resulting economic recession.
I am very categorical that we should stop it, contain it, only here, said Dr. Rahul Pandit, a critical care physician at a private hospital in Mumbai and a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.
India’s vaccination campaign could have global consequences.
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an expected drop in supplies of Britains Covid-19 vaccine stems from a nearly one-month delay in delivering the five million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India. The reasons for the delay are not clear, but the manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, has said deliveries will depend in part on Indian domestic needs.
India is an essential link in the vaccination supply chain. Between collections from the United States and other rich countries, India has provided or sold tens of millions of doses for other countries, even when it struggles to vaccinate its own people. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign minister, has said that the availability of vaccines in India will determine how many doses go abroad.
While vaccinations were initially only available in public hospitals, India is now delivering blows to private clinics and large makeshift vaccination centers, and is also considering putting them in pharmacies. Vaccination hours are extended and those who qualify can register in person and receive a stroke on the same day, bypassing an online scheduling system.
The Indian government is playing catch. Ever since a vaccination machine was launched across the country two months ago, the takeover has been disappointing. Less than 3 percent of the population has received a stroke, including about half of health care workers. At the current rate, India will need about a decade to vaccinate 70 percent of its people, according to an estimate. By comparison, approximately a quarter of the population of the United States has had at least one stroke.
Not everyone in India has the internet access needed to sign up for an online shoot. But the campaign has also been plagued by public skepticism. The government approved a locally developed vaccine, called Covaxin, before its safety and efficacy tests were over, although preliminary findings since then have suggested it works.
The next hit available in India is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was suspended in some countries after a number of patients reported blood clots and strokes, although scientists found no link between the shootings and the suffering.
Some of the meal answers can come down to apathy. A nationwide survey released in February found that one in five Indians was likely to have already had Covid-19. City polls show even higher prevalence levels. The disease is just one of many that people in India worry about, joining tuberculosis, dengue fever and bird flu. Many people are struggling to recover from India’s staggering financial stalemate last year and are unable to take time off work to stand in line for a stroke.
These are people word of mouth. Bread, butter depends on their daily work. They can not sit and rest and wait for the wave to go, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the Mumbai neighborhood that includes Dharavi. They cannot afford the quarantine, so the only option is to vaccinate these people as soon as possible.
Health experts are urging Mr Modi to do more, including putting the vaccine to more people. Older adults, healthcare and front-line workers, and some people with medical conditions are currently eligible for the shots.
“I would try to put the injection in the arm of every Indian who is 18 and older, and I would do it now,” said Dr. NK Ganguly, president of a medical research institute in New Delhi.
Convincing the 800,000 inhabitants of Dharavi, Asia’s largest impoverished neighborhood, to be vaccinated is seen as critical. Residents travel for work to every corner of the city of 20 million. Officials are restoring what they previously called the Dharavi model in the pandemic: If the disease can be contained there, transmission could be curbed throughout the city and even further afield.
It will not be easy, though only three miles away, a jumbo vaccination center is administering about 15,000 shots a day, free of charge.
Day and night, Dharavi is being filled with life. People flock from thin, corrugated metal houses, piled on top of each other like matchboxes, in crowded lanes, mostly unpaved, connected by loose electrical wires. Animals pass through parked engines and piles of garbage. Shops, tanneries and factories are crowded near worship houses and community toilets.
We have been okay all this while, Abdul Razad Rakim, a 61-year-old diabetic, said from a folded chair in front of the small apartment he shares with his wife, Shamim. Why should we go?
A short walk away, Janabai Shinde, a former city health department guard, had gathered in her front rung, rising every few minutes to spit red tobacco liquid into a drain.
I take walks in this lane. I sit here for fresh air. I have not come out much since the blockage, Ms. Shinde said. Her son, who works for the city, has already registered her for a turn at a vaccination center. She said she hoped her neighbors would join her.
It’s for our good, she said.
The Mumbai government has registered aid groups to set up help desks in Dharavi, where residents can ask questions and complete online registration to schedule an appointment for a free kick.
Plans are under way to set up a vaccination center within the slums and reopen an institutional quarantine center with thousands of beds, according to Mr Dighavkar, assistant commissioner.
Last week, as Maharashtra recorded its highest numbers of new cases since September, the chief executive of a disaster relief group held a quick chat in Gold-filled Heights, an apartment complex mostly occupied by group members religious Jain, who run many of the jewelry businesses in Dharavi.
We can not allow the virus to spread again, said chief executive Shantilal Muttha. If it spreads to Dharavi, it becomes a threat to all of Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Jyoti Shelar contributed to the report.
