Suspected cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF jawan along Indo-Bangla border in Tripura





A suspected cattle trafficker was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangla international border late Friday night. The deceased was identified as Bappa Miyan, 32, a resident of Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district. North Tripura police inspector Bhanupada Chakraborty told reporters that a case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. The BSF, in a statement, said a patrol team spotted 12-15 cattle smugglers moving from the Indian side and a second group of 10-12 cattle smugglers from Bangladesh towards the international border.

When the BSF jaws tried to intervene, the smugglers threw stones at them. And a jawan in the patrol party was attacked by livestock smugglers on the Indian side, the statement reads. In “self-defense,” he fired two bullets from a non-lethal pump (PAG) action weapon that killed the Bangladeshi smuggler, he added. The BSF later found a sharp weapon, a fence cutter and cattle near his body. “… .The smugglers on the Indian side came very close to a BSF Jawan and attacked him with Dahs and Lathies. The BSF Jawan had a close escape and he escaped by covering the IBB Fence Gate but the smugglers surrounded him. Feeling danger to his life and the property of Govt, BSF Jawan fired 02 bullets from the Non-lethal Pump (PAG) Weapon in self-defense, eventually one of the smugglers on the Bangladesh side of IBB Fence was hit and fell to the ground and stopped the smugglers on both sides “they fled to their respective sides, taking advantage of the darkness,” the BSF statement said. Earlier on 13 February, BSF jaws lobbied in a dizzying grenade at suspected smugglers in the village of Debipur in Belonia, 90 km south of here, after the latter tried to attack them with machetes. On February 1, a 23-year-old man from a village on the border of South Tripura district was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on duty after a clash broke out between two parties and a jawan was attacked by several locals. .

