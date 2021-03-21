Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki: Okolie wins his first world title prominently





Lawrence Okolie tested his credentials on Saturday, knocking down former title holder Krzysztof Glowacki to seek the vacant WBO cross title at the SSE Arena, Wembley. The London Okolie, who move to 16-0 (13 KOs) with his first world title victory, was written by many as a hard-to-see fighter, but made a stunning, perfect-inch performance against his toughest opponent so far. Poland’s Glowacki, who held the WBO belt until his last fight in 2019 when he was ousted by Mairis Briedis before the sanctioning body decided to release the title, tried to throw everything in the first three rounds after Okolie demonstrated a excellent strokes to set its superior reach to full use. In the fourth round, Okolie raised the heat and was linked to a series of powerful shots that drastically changed the 34-year-old’s body language as Glowacki realized he was in a tough night job if he were to take redemption for his nature. his loss of title. And in the early stages of the sixth, Okolie tied with a fry one-two, dotted from a devastating right as Glowacki entered with his head down. The veteran seemed unlikely to respond to the count, and when he returned to his feet at eight, he leaned in his corner instead of leading the referee, who ended his journey at ’10’. In dozens and a quarter of his professional appearances, Okolie has now won the British, Commonwealth, European title and a world title in the crusades. He said at the end of his career that he had just started. “I’m definitely happy,” Okolie explained. “I feel blessed. I was really calm all week. It ‘s amazing to be able to put an end to my life with a world title. Whatever you want in life, if you believe, you can do it. “I have to thank Shane for the game plan. I was sure I would go to him, but Shane reminded me not to rush. I said I would do it between rounds five and eight. “Four or five years ago, Eddie Hearn saw a guy from Hackney and said, ‘If you win a world title, I’ll buy you a gold Rolex Sky Dweller.’ Now I want my Sky Bellus. And he said he would. I would get another one if I unified, too! “ Game room promoter Hearn will be close to 40,000 out of pocket when he delivers his deserved Okolie Rolex, but it was nonetheless over the moon with the winning nature of his charge. “It was one of the great performances to win a world title,” Hearn reported. “Glowacki is a former two-time champion and the top five in the world. Lawrence had some sticks but he got in there with 15 fights for his name and set up a master class. “We do not want to be ridiculed. We want to unify the division and then move on to heavier weights.” Postcard results Okolie vs Glowacki Joe Cordina defeated Faroukh Kourbanov by majority vote (96-96, 98-93, 96-95)

Anthony Fowler defeated Jorge Fortea through the third round KO

Ellie Scotney beats Mailys Gangloff by judges’ decision (59-55)

Chris Billam-Smith defeated Vasil Ducar by unanimous decision (99-90 x2, 97-92)

Ramla Ali beats Bec Connolly through judges’ decision (60-55)

Bradley Rea defeated Lee Cutler through the interruption of the first round

