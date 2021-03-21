The Philippines says 200 Chinese ships in the Philippine EEZ

The Philippine government expressed concern after discovering more than 200 Chinese fishing boats believed to have been crewed by militias on a alleged reef by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately make a protest.

A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese ships were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7th. He released photos of ships lying side by side in one of the most controversial areas of the strategic waterway.

The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a boomerang-shaped and shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of the town of Bataraza in the western Philippine province of Palawan. Well within the country’s exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or preserve any resource,” the agency said in a statement.

The large number of Chinese vessels are “a concern due to overfishing and the potential destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to the safety of navigation,” he said, although he added that the vessels were not fishing when seen.

When asked if the Philippines would stage a protest, Foreign Secretary Theodore Locsin Jr. wrote on Twitter, “only if the generals tell me.”

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately release any comments. China, the Philippines and four other governments are locked in a tense territorial stalemate over resource-rich and busy water for decades.