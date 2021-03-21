International
The Philippines says 200 Chinese ships in the Philippine EEZ
Chinese fishing boats sail in the South China Sea, seen here on August 16, 2020.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
The Philippine government expressed concern after discovering more than 200 Chinese fishing boats believed to have been crewed by militias on a alleged reef by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately make a protest.
A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese ships were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7th. He released photos of ships lying side by side in one of the most controversial areas of the strategic waterway.
The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a boomerang-shaped and shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of the town of Bataraza in the western Philippine province of Palawan. Well within the country’s exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or preserve any resource,” the agency said in a statement.
The large number of Chinese vessels are “a concern due to overfishing and the potential destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to the safety of navigation,” he said, although he added that the vessels were not fishing when seen.
When asked if the Philippines would stage a protest, Foreign Secretary Theodore Locsin Jr. wrote on Twitter, “only if the generals tell me.”
Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately release any comments. China, the Philippines and four other governments are locked in a tense territorial stalemate over resource-rich and busy water for decades.
If I send my Marines to drive the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you that none of them will come home alive.
Rodrigo Duterte
President of the Philippines
Critics have repeatedly called on President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016, not to stand up to China’s aggressive behavior and to decide not to immediately seek Chinese consent. with an international arbitration ruling that invalidates Beijing’s historic claims in practice all over the sea. China has refused to recognize the 2016 decision and continues to challenge it.
The arbitral tribunal also ruled that China had violated its duty to respect the Philippines’ traditional fishing rights when Chinese forces blocked them from the Scarborough Shoal outside the northwestern Philippines in 2012. The Philippines, however, also could not deny Chinese fishermen entry into Scarborough, according to the ruling. The decision did not specify any other traditional fishing area within the exclusive Philippine area where fishermen from China and other countries could be allowed to fish.
“When Xi says ‘I will fish,’ who can stop him?” Duterte said two years ago while defending his non-confrontational stance, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“If I send my Marines to drive the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you that none of them will come home alive,” Duterte said at the time, adding that diplomatic talks with Beijing allowed the return of Filipinos to controversial fishing grounds. where Chinese forces had previously had them removed.
Duterte has sought infrastructure, trade and investment funding from China, which has also donated and promised to distribute more Covid-19 vaccines as the Philippines faces an alarming rise in coronavirus infections.
