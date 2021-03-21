International
Kumbh Mela 2021: Important Dates, COVID-19 Instructions, Registration Link – All You Need to Know | India News
New Delhi: Kumbh Mela, a religious pilgrimage witnessing the world’s largest mass gathering in one country, has started this year with devout loop making a sacred dive into the Ganga River on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The auspicious festival that fell on March 11 this year, celebrates the wedding of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.
The sacred dive marks the beginning of Haridwar Kumbhand who is said to have seen over 30 lakh people bathing in various stretches of the river bank.
There are six good days during the fair: Magh Purnima (February 27, 2021), Mahashivratri (March 11, 2021), Somvati Amavasya (April 12, 2021), Baisakhi (April 14, 2021), Ram Navmi (April 21, 2021)), and Chaitra Purnima (27 April 2021).
These days mostly witness a large crowd of people gathering at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to make the holy bath.
However, this time, it is not the same as before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Central and state governments have come up with some guidelines to ensure coronavirus safety protocols are followed.
This year, the fair will be organized for a shorter arc and will take place between 1 and 30 April.
The center has instructed the Uttarakhand Government to pursue costly registration and a mandatory medical certification regime on similar lines as practiced for Amarnath Yatra.
All worshipers wishing to attend Kumbh Mela will:
a Register with the Government of Uttarakhand.
b Obtain a mandatory medical certificate from the nearest Community Health
Worshipers coming to the Kumbh Mela site without a mandatory medical certificate issued by a competent authority will not be allowed.
Simple public health measures should also be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures must always be respected by all:
1. Individuals should maintain a minimum distance of 6 meters in public places as much as possible.
2. The use of face masks / masks becomes mandatory. Mask distribution kiosks with Government-approved tariffs can be set up at entry points and parking lots. Measures will be taken to distribute free masks to those who cannot afford to pay.
3. Imposition of fines / penalties for those who do not pay for not wearing a mask / face mask or for non-compliance with physical norms of distancing should be done by law enforcement agencies.
4. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when the hands are not visibly soiled. Using alcohol-based hand cleaners (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever possible.
5. Establishment of hand washing stations in public service areas and ensuring the availability of soap and water. The use of used taps for feet and contactless soap dispensers is mandatory.
6. Breathing labels to be followed exactly. This includes the strict practice of covering the mouth and nose when coughing / sneezing with a tissue / handkerchief / elbow bent and removing properly used tissue.
7. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness earlier to the State and District Helpline.
8. Saliva should be strictly prohibited. Installing and using the Aarogya Setu App will be advised for everyone.
9. COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report
10. Worshipers with negative RT-PCR test report (test done 72 hours before the visit date) will only be allowed to enter the Kumbh Mela site. Worshipers can keep such test reports either on their cell phones or in hard copies.
Under health arrangements, 100 teams have been set up for thermal screening while teams performing COVID-19 tests have increased to 50 out of 40 and ambulances have also increased to 54 out of 32. A team of 100 doctors and 148 paramedics staff from Uttar Pradesh has also arrived in Haridwar.
Tents and toilets will be made and all Mahamandleshwars will also be equipped with the necessary equipment.
Link to register:https://dsclservices.org.in/kumbh/
TV live
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]