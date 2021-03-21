The diplomatic and cultural significance of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bangladesh









ANI |

Updated: 21 March 2021 15:36 ISSHT

By Sandil Pandey

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to Bangladesh starting March 26, the itinerary is of multiple importance as it will not only be a diplomatic tour, but also a cultural bridge of two countries.

Marked as Prime Minister Modi’s first visit abroad in 15 months, he will be the Honorary Visitor during the National Day program on March 26, the Foreign Ministry said. After a year he will resume his schedule which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a virtual summit on December 17 last year during which the two sides outlined plans for a greater connection.

On March 26, Prime Minister Modi will attend Mujib Borsho or the centenary of the birth of the father of the Bangladeshi nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties and 50 years of liberation war in Bangladesh.

During his trip to Bangladesh, Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.

In a cultural tour, this is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will visit places outside Dhaka. On March 27 he plans to visit Rahman Memorial at Bangabandhu Shrine in Tungipara, which is about 420 kilometers from Dhaka, known as Bangabandhu Memorial.

Tungipara is the birthplace of Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971, also where he is buried in the ‘Bangabandhu Mausoleum’.

Along with Tungipara, the Indian Prime Minister will also honor Harichand Thakur at his temple in Orakandi. Thakur was the founder of the Matua sect, a community that matters in the cultural ethos of Bengal.

The Harichand Thakur Shrine in Orakandi is the founder of Matua Mahasangha, which was a religious reform movement that began in Orakandi around 1860.

On March 27, Prime Minister Modi will visit the famous Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira.

During the visit to the two temples, Prime Minister Modi is expected to exchange views with locals as well.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to attend Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 100th birthday celebrations last year. But his visit was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh via video conference, with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina saying that political borders should not become physical barriers to trade.

The bridge is built over the Feni River, which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh. (ANI)







