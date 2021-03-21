Stephen Yip calls on Labor to drop mayoral election ahead of bomb report

Independent Liverpool mayoral candidate Stephen Yip has called on the Labor Party to give up the May election ahead of the publication of a damn report in the current city administration.

Mr Yip is sticking to a promise to ‘restore’ the council which is in turmoil and expects the worst from the results of a government inspection report this week.

Overnight reports in the national press suggest that local government secretary Robert Jenrick is likely to send commissioners to take over the day-to-day running of the council in a dramatic and rare move.

The report, joined by respected government inspector Max Caller – is expected to be a curse on the council’s culture and operations over the past six years.

Mr Yip believes that given the current problems within Labor, the party should not stand a candidate in the May mayoral election.

He told Echo: “I urge the Labor Party to stand aside in the election, they have lost all moral authority to run the city and have not even been able to choose a candidate.

“Now they are putting democracy in Liverpool at existential risk. The only way democracy can be saved is if the Labor Party now shows a little coercion and decides not to oppose the mayoral election and allow a clean-handed administration to enter. and cleanse after their horrible and shameful tumult. “

Labor members are currently deciding between councilors Anthony Lavelle and Joanne Anderson as they vote to elect a new candidate after a chaotic selection process that saw three previously selected candidates removed.

The government investigation into the city council was ordered after a number of arrests related to the authority were made.

The last and most dramatic of these was Mayor Joe Anderson who was held under suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and intimidation of witnesses in December.

He has protested his innocence and in a recent interview in the newspaper confirmed that he is taking legal action against the police for what he describes as his ‘weird’ arrest.

Mr Caller has now presented his findings to the government – and a statement from Mr Jenrick is expected this week, most likely on Wednesday.

The report will then be published and is expected to issue a convicting indictment of the current administration.

It is understandable that Mr. Caller has looked closely at a large number of property deals, as well as the relationship between elected members and council officials.

Mr Yip, who has run the KIND city children’s charity for the past four decades, says it is very clear that a complete change is now needed.

He said: “This is a really shocking and embarrassing situation and if I am resolved, I pledge to do whatever it takes to rebuild trust in our politics and our council. People feel desperate, and honestly do not trust politicians who have being part of the process of doing what is necessary to get the city back on track.

We are facing an existential crisis in Liverpool and the extraordinary one that some of our politicians simply have not faced what is at stake.

“If we do not demonstrate a willingness and capacity to fix our house, then it is very likely that the Government will intervene and do it for us. Our very democracy is in line.