Istanbul Convention: Protests as Turkey Withdraws from International Agreement to Protect Women Amid Rising Murder | World News





Turkey has withdrawn from an international agreement set up to protect women from domestic violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled the ratification of the Istanbul Convention by Turkey, 10 years after it became the first country to sign the important European treaty. No reason was given for the withdrawal, but senior government officials said Turkeydomestic law would protect women's rights instead.

Suicide has risen in Turkey in recent years

Hundreds of women gathered in demonstrations across Turkey on Saturday to protest the move. Hatice Yolcu, a student in Istanbul, who joined other women in waving purple protest flags, said: "Every day we wake up to the news of the murder of women. "Death never ends. Women die. Nothing happens to men." Bearing the name of Turkey's largest city, where the Council of Europe agreement was forged, the Istanbul Convention vows to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011 but femicide – the killing of women and girls – has risen in the country in recent years and the convention had torn Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party and even his family apart. Last year, officials said the government was considering withdrawing over a row on how to curb growing violence against women. Marija Pejcinovic Buric, secretary general of the 47-nation Council of Europe, called Turkey's decision "destructive". "This move is a bigger and more miserable obstacle because it compromises the protection of women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond," she said. Many conservatives in Turkey said the pact undermines family structures and encourages violence. Some oppose the principle of gender equality and see it as promoting homosexuality as the convention promises non-discrimination because of sexual orientation. "Preserving our traditional social structure" will protect the dignity of Turkish women, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter. "For this sublime purpose, there is no need to look for medicine outside or imitate others."

A protester stood in front of a police line during a demonstration in Istanbul

Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy Zehra Zumrut said the current constitution and laws guarantee women's rights. Proponents of the convention said the withdrawal would take Turkey further away from the EU, which it is seeking to join. Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide, but the rate has tripled in the last 10 years, according to a group monitoring the killing of women. So far this year 78 women have been killed or died in suspicious circumstances, she said. Data from the World Health Organization show that 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence by a partner during their lifetime, compared to 25% in Europe.

