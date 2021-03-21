Race to defend the Torres Strait from COVID-19





But it has not been an easy task. Dr Brown said vaccinations in Saibai, which is just four kilometers from the PNG on the mainland, lasted a week. The next two islands for vaccines, Dauan and Boigu, are also close to the PNG continent but away from Thursday Island’s main medical center. Nurse Ruth Ferguson vaccinates Saibai Island school teacher Norah Tabuai. Basically we had to fly with people in and out of a focal point, so for Saibai, we had to fly them from Horn Island every day, Dr. Brown said. The moving vaccines, which had to be kept at low temperatures, would include a bus, a boat and then another bus so they were helicoptered from Horn Island to Saibai. And it’s the wet season, so the weather can be quite challenging, he said. About 4,500 people live across the 14 populated islands of the Torres Strait. Once vaccinations in Dauan and Boigu are completed, the team of about half a dozen health care workers, as well as the administration and support staff, will move to the islands of Horn and Hammond, which will be visited after Easter. Loading Cairns MP Warren Entsch said it was important to deal with vaccinations by looking at the entire region, including the treaty villages. Terrible, absolutely terrible. Weve dealt with this throughout our region, he said. Given the situation in Papua New Guinea I am happy to see that they are treating it as an advantage. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as well as providing 8000 vaccines for health care workers, personal protective equipment and funds, Australian health teams would assist PNG with vaccinations, including in villages in the western province. Mr Entsch said he had also asked the Prime Minister, together with Foreign Minister Marise Payne, to consider providing further food support to the treaty villages until the treaty area reopens. Get our Coronavirus update newsletter Stay tuned for the news you need to know about the pandemic. Posted on Monday and Thursday. Register here Rachel Clun is a federal political reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, covering health. Most viewed in politics Loading

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos