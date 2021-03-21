Indian startup Zaara Biotech receives $ 10 million investment from UAE TCN International





Biotechnology startup Zaara Biotech has made a $ 10 million investment from TCN International Commerce LLC based in the UAE. Zaara, which focuses on research into energy and food crises using micro-algae, has received funding for its AlgaeSeaweed Technology project under the B-lite Cookies brand. Najeeb Bin Haneef, Founder-CEO of Zaara Biotech and Dr. Mohamed Shafi Abdulla, Chairman and Managing Director at TCN International Commerce LLC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard in Sharjah on Saturday. Zaara Biotech was founded in 2016 by Najeeb Bin Haneef when he was a biotechnology engineering student at Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology. The start of biotechnology, incubated at the Sahrdaya Technology Business Incubator, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Agriculture and Research-CIFT has developed India’s first algae-algae food products. The team at Zaara had set up a mushroom center during its first year before seeking entrepreneurship. Based on the scheme of the Kerala Startup Mission Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Center (KSUM), the launch product was unveiled at the GITEX 2020 international conference held in Dubai, a statement from KSUM said. KSUM is the Kerala government’s key agency for enterprise development and incubation activities in the state. TCN International Trade has its presence in numerous sectors such as IT, business process management, trade, healthcare, education, FMCG, construction and engineering, defense, critical service providers, aviation and oil and gas. Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

