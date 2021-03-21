Mass religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases rise Mighty 790 KFGO





By Aftab Ahmed NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s health ministry warned on Sunday that a large gathering of worshipers for a Hindu festival could trigger an increase in coronavirus cases, as the country registered the newest infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people had already been tested positive for COVID-19 around Mahakumbh site a few weeks starting this month and reaching peaks in April in the sacred Himalayan town of Haridwar, near Ganges. The festival takes place only once in 12 years. Millions of Hindus are expected to gather the land next month, as bathing in the river during this period is believed to remove people from their sins and bring salvation from the cycle of life and death. In a letter to the Uttarakhand state government where Haridwar is located, the ministry told local authorities their daily coronavirus testing of 55,000 people in Haridwar was not enough given the large number of pilgrims expected and that the cases were already growing. “This positivity rate has the potential to quickly turn into an increase in cases, given the big steps expected during Kumbh,” the ministry said in a statement, citing the letter. “Currently more than 12 states in India have shown an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during Kumbh Mela may also be from these states.” The Uttarakhand government says it has made it mandatory to wear masks for worshipers, distribute millions of masks for free and also keep cleaning public areas, in addition to the following rules set by the federal government. India reported 43,846 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra again accounting for about 60% of infections. Deaths rose by 197, the highest in more than two months, to 159,755, data from the health ministry showed. New COVID-19 cases in India peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September and had fallen steadily by the end of last month. But now five states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh – account for almost 78% of new cases. Maharashtra alone, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, reported 27,126 cases and 92 deaths. As cases increase, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for exporting more vaccines than the number of people inoculated at home so far. Under pressure to boost local supplies, the Serum Institute of India has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco that deliveries of further doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to them will be delayed. [L4N2LJ01V] India has so far donated 8 million doses and sold nearly 52 million doses in a total of 75 countries. She has administered more than 44 million doses since the start of her immunization campaign in mid-January. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Additional Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos