Former Malta Chief of Staff Schembri charged with money laundering





VALLETTA (Reuters) – Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was tried in court late Saturday on charges of money laundering, fraud and corruption, police said. He made a statement of innocence, court officials said. Photo Photo: Keith Schembri, Chief of Staff to the Office of the Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, arrives for a joint press conference between Muscat and European Council President Donald Tusk in Valletta, Malta, 31 March 2017. REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi Schembri resigned in November 2019, shortly after Yorgen Fenech, a close friend of his, was charged with organizing the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Fenech has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Prime Minister Muscat resigned two months later. Court officials said the charges against Schembri on Saturday were not related to the murder case of Caruana Galizia. Schembri, Muscat and Fenech have all denied involvement in the murder and no allegations have been made against Schembri or Muscat. The allegations against Schembri stem from a magistrates’ investigation after the Schembris company won a multimillion-euro contract in 2010 to sell a printing press to Allied Newspapers, publishers of the Times of Malta, the country’s best-selling newspaper. Caruana Galizia had written about the money laundering claim in a 2016 blog post about the contract. Her family, who were present in the courtroom on Saturday, welcomed the trial but said she was late. Schembri’s prosecution today brings us one step closer to a Malta where no one is above the law, they said in a statement. In a lengthy Facebook post Thursday, Schembri said the charges against him, which were already circulating in the media, were a fabrication plot and he was waiting for his name to be cleared. His lawyers were not available for further comment. Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Edited by Gavin Jones and David Goodman

