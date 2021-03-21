The center urges Uttarakhand to follow the ‘strict’ ​​COVID norms





Amid an increase in daily Covid cases across the country, the Center has instructed the Uttarakhand government to follow all “strict measures” to control the spread of the deadly virus during Kumbh Mela. In a letter to Uttarakhand’s Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan “strongly” stressed the concerns raised by the high-level central team during his visit to Uttarakhand and “the need for strict measures to control the spread of Covid -19 ongoing assembly of “Kumbh” in the state. A high-level central team led by the Director of the NCDC visited Uttarakhand on 16-17 March to review the state medical and health measures taken for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. The Secretary of Health has also noted that currently, more than 12 states in India have shown an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during Kumbh Mela may also be from these states. The Center’s warning came after an increase in Covid cases in the country with 43,846 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, exceeding more than 1.5 lakh cases in the last four days. “Beenshte noticed that there is a potential for an increase in cases in the local population after the good days of Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela,” the letter said. The secretary also noted that according to the central team report, 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 locals are being tested positive every day. “This positivity rate has the potential to quickly lead to a rise in cases, given the big steps expected during Kumbh Mela,” he said. The state has been informed that the daily test numbers reported at Haridwar (50,000 Rapid Antigen tests and 5,000 RT-PCR tests) are not sufficient to effectively offset the large number of pilgrim receptions. Beenshte advised that the percentage of RT-PCR tests currently being performed should be significantly increased according to ICMR guidelines to ensure that pilgrims and the local population are properly tested. The state government is also advised to “scrupulously” follow the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and display signals for the distribution of key points of these OSs. The center also advised the state to raise awareness, especially among the local population, in case of suggestive symptoms of Covid-19; and establish a system for generating early warning signals in areas with sensitive populations by monitoring the trend of cases through emergency operational centers. The ministry has also advised the state to aim for significantly improved testing in potentially high transmission areas and to continue periodic testing of front line employees before and after the good ‘Snan’ days in Kumbh. The state has been suggested to ensure the functioning of adequate critical care treatment facilities. “In the event of an increase in super-dispersion cases or events, send samples for genome sorting immediately in consultation with the NCDC,” Bhushan said. The Secretary of Health has urged the Uttarakhand government to take an assessment of the public health measures being taken by the state in line with the above-mentioned recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos