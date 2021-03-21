Bangladesh rejects threats over PM Modis’s visit





“Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the right to express their opinion and the government does not worry about that,” said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.



Bangladesh has ruled out any security threats over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the country later this week, saying “few” left-wing and hardline Islamic groups oppose his trip, but there is “nothing to worry “about them. Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh from March 26th to March 27th to attend the celebrations of the country’s golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of the birth of its founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This would be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are proud to invite him (Modi) to Bangladesh that the people are with us (the government),” Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters Saturday evening. Mr Momen said “only a few can oppose this visit and let them do it”. “There is nothing to worry about (their protests),” he added. “Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the right to express their opinion and the government does not worry about that,” he said, adding that protesters are “few in number” and are simply taking advantage of “freedom of expression”. Prime Minister Modi and the heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under special hours. Mr Momen said authorities had taken every step required to ensure the safety of all foreign personalities visiting. Several hardline Islamists, leftist member groups and civil society recently staged demonstrations against Mr Modi’s visit, referring to India’s new citizenship law. Meanwhile, New Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam called on those who are giving different opinions to show respect for the invited guests if they have respect for Bangabandhu as the Father of the Nation and love for the country. He specifically urged groups and figures affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Opposition Party (BNP) to refrain from “displaying double standards opposing Mr Modis’ visit as they tried to appease him during his first term. of the government “. During his visit, Mr. Modi will also visit two Hindu temples in the south-west of the Shatkhira and Gopalganj regions, inhabited mainly by the Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom come from West Bengal. Asked if there was any connection between Mr Modi’s interaction with the Matua community and the election in West Bengal, Mr Alam said: “It is not Bangladeshi ‘s concern if his visit has anything to do with politics. “We were happy that Modi will visit different places outside Dhaka. He is our guest and he wants to go outside Dhaka. This will help grow our tourism sector. So it is a good thing for us,” he said. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos