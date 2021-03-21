Royal Navy surveillance ship to shield cables from Russian submarines





UK Defense bosses are on the verge of spraying money on a new Royal Navy surveillance ship built to deal with the threat of Russian submarines. The surveillance ship is set to be built to protect critical underwater cables following warnings of Russian submarines operating aggressively near Atlantic submarine cables. Cables are described as vital to the global economy and to intergovernmental communications, yet there are fears they are in danger of collapsing due to submarine warfare. Beenchte reported that cables are responsible for transmitting more than 8 trillion financial transactions per day and plus 97 percent of global communications. Intelligence bosses have recently claimed that Russian Vice President Vladimir Putin’s vice presidents have operated aggressively near cables as part of the transition to the most unusual methods of warfare. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: As the threat changes, we need to change. Our opponents see our critical national infrastructure as a major weakness and have developed skills that put these under threat. Some of our new investments will ensure that we have the right equipment to close these vulnerabilities. We must ensure that we maintain the UK’s resistance to those who try to weaken us. The announcement comes ahead of the defense review next week. The Ministry of Defense has said that the ship will come complete with advanced sensors and will display drones that can be operated remotely and collect data from underwater. The ship will have a crew of 15 people and is hoped to be on the water by 2024. It will also be tasked with supporting other exercises and operations in the increasingly congested Arctic area. In December it was reported how a Plymouth frigate launched submarines and attack ships of the Russian Navy. More Royal Navy News can be found here The Royal Navy frigate based in Plymouth was deployed on intelligence-gathering missions to a Russian submarine and warships traveling around the UK. HMS Richmond helped others Royal Navy ships escorting Russian ships to the Celtic Sea. He assisted the Portsmouth-based HMS Lancaster in its mission to monitor Russian ships. HMS Lancaster returned to its home port after completing a tour of the High North where it led a cruise operation leading a multinational task force within the Arctic Circle. Want stories like this landing directly on your inbox? Subscribe to the PlymouthLive daily newspaper here And as it returned home, the Type 23 frigate became involved in operations monitoring Russian warships at Baie de Seine in northern France.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos