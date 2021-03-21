DMK, PMK urges India to vote in favor of UNHRC resolution against Lanka





Chennai, 21 March (UNI) Opposition DMK and PMK, said on Sunday an ally of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu India must vote in favor of the UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka for committing war crimes and human rights violations. The resolution at the United Nations will be released tomorrow. In a statement here, DMK President MK Stalin asked for the issue the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collect them support of other Member States and ensure that the resolution was adopted with the necessary changes. “I urge the Prime Minister not to take a stand against it “United Nations resolution,” he added. Referring to Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Jayanath Columbus remarks that India has secured their support Island Nation in the UN, Mr. Stalin said the silence of Mr. Modi and his failure to clarify his position has created shock among Sri Lankan Tamils. He also said it was a very troubling and painful issue that the BJP government has allowed Sri Lanka Foreign Secretary to decide India’s stay. The nine Tamil turtles living all over the world will not forgive “Any attempt to betray the interests of Sri Lanka Tamils.” he added. PMK Rajya Sabha Member Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, at said a letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar India must vote in favor of the resolution and stay for human rights and peace in Sri Lanka. Stating that justice for Tamils ​​killed in the 2009 genocide in Sri Lanka remained elusive for victims after 12 years, he said the Sri Lankan Government continues to be subject to the issues Tamil for persistent racial abuse, ethnic cleansing and structural genocide. ‘The need for international accountability mechanisms for Sri Lanka and the international commitment to provide for others the pillars of transitional justice were sought in Human Rights Council Resolutions 2015, 2017 and 2019 ‘, said Dr. Anbumani. The long struggle for justice through the United Nations the organization has reached an important moment as well UNHRC has introduced a resolution on promotion reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka. He said since the elimination of militant war for self-government in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka The government has changed its position on the relationship with India. ‘It has taken its relationship with China to a higher level. This is a serious threat to the security of our nation because this will undermine our dominance over the Indian Ocean. Peace in Sri Lanka and maintaining India’s dominant position the ally is vital to our national interests, “said Dr Anbumani. Recalling Mr. Modi’s promise at a public meeting here recently months that India was always committed to ensuring that Tamils ​​there lived with equality, equality, justice, peace and dignity, he said India should vote in favor of the UNHRC settlement and stance on human rights and peace in Sri Lanka UNI GV 1720

