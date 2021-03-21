‘The world is watching’: Government warns EU after threat to block vaccine supply





A government minister has warned the EU against any attempt to block the supply of Covid-19 vaccines reaching the UK, saying “the world is watching” Political tensions have risen this week amid claims that AstraZeneca has not supplied the volume of vaccines it promised to block this quarter. The company had said it expected to supply 90 million doses, but that has now been reduced to a target of 30 million. European leaders are under pressure for the slow spread of the strikes and its often shifting position in the safety of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. In an interview published yesterday in Germany, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to halt exports of EU-produced shock.

(Image: Peter Byrne / PA)

Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester directly to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here “This is a message to AstraZeneca: You are fulfilling your part of the deal towards Europe before you start delivering to other countries,” she said. And earlier this week she said: “All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I am not ruling anything out for now because we need to make sure Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible.” Today UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace responded, saying both the UK and the EU made promises to abide by contract law. Speaking at Sky’s Ridge on Sunday, Mr Wallace said: “The Commission knows, deep down, the world is watching what is happening.” “It would be counterproductive to go this route. It would damage the EU’s reputation globally,” he added.

(Image: AP)

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, speaking on the Andrew Marr show, added her voice to calls for calm. “I would urge the European Commission to calm the language, to cool the rhetoric and let us try to work together to overcome this crisis,” she said. It comes in a week in which many EU countries have seen a sharp rise in infections, with parts of the continents plunged back into stalemate. Any move to block supplies would further delay the opening of British strikes, as admission by ministers that the dose from India would also be delayed.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

The plan, already backed by the leaders of France and Germany, will be discussed at a European Council Summit on Thursday. However a senior British Government official last night told the Mail on Sunday that the move would be illegal. They said: The reality is that our contract with AstraZeneca is stronger and better than that of the EU, and we are only getting what we have helped to develop and pay for. AstraZeneca’s other drug giant, Pfizer, has urged the EU to back down from its threats, warning that production could be “destroyed” if Britain retaliates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos