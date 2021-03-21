Coronavirus Scotland: 532 new Covid cases in 24 hours and no new deaths





There have been 532 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there were no new deaths in the same period.

31 people are in intensive care with Covid recently confirmed while 344 people are in hospital. Scotland has a positive daily test rate of 2.9%, up from 2.7% on Saturday. Since the start of the blast 7,552 people have died who tested positive on 21 March, figures released by the Scottish Government on Sunday showed. READ MORE: Coronavirus: Human Island Outbreak a Warning for Scotland Islands Yesterday, 488 new cases were reported, with 8 new deaths. 2,144,940 * people received the first dose of Covid vaccination and 220,188 received their second dose In the last 24 hours, 59,415 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, however, the vaccines reported yesterday have been revised due to connectivity issues when the information was retrieved from the database on 20/03/2021, which means that the figures lower vaccination rates were initially reported. READ MORE MORE: Coronavirus: Scotland has the highest virus rate in the UK amid growing concerns among young adults The latest figures come after a scientist warned that holidays in foreign destinations would be “extremely impossible” Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group that advises the Government, said there is a risk that new variants could jeopardize the vaccination program later in the year. Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers and retailers can reopen to customers for the first time since December. Scotland currently has the highest rate of Covid infections in the UK, with more than 100 cases detected per million people. The figures, based on a seven-day average per million people, show that Scotland overtook Northern Ireland around March 10 and has been ahead ever since. People aged 40-49 will have priority for a Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination program, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29. These groups will be vaccinated after all those in the first stage (over 50 and most vulnerable) have received a stroke.







