Indonesia ready to start using AstraZeneca blow after suspension as Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend

JAKARTA, March 21 (Jakarta Post / ANN): Indonesia ready to launch Covid-19 vaccine made by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after a brief delay over blood clotting concerns, as approved by the country’s drug regulator and high Muslim clerical body its use.

The Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) announced that the vaccine was safe to use, a day after its European Union counterpart, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said its benefits in preventing inpatients in hospital and deaths outweigh the risk of its side effects.

The EMA said the vaccine was not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clots.

BPOM had reviewed the vaccine along with several other institutions, such as the National Commission for Post-Immunization Accidents (Komnas KIPI) and the Indonesia Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), said BPOM spokeswoman Lucia Rizka Andalusia, adding that she had also been consulted. with the World Health Organization and has studied investigation reports from drug regulators in other countries.

Covid-19 case numbers are still high. There may be side effects [from the vaccines], but the risks of Covid-19 death are much higher. That is why people should get the vaccine as planned, announced Lucia thad.

Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,396 overnight to 1,460,184, with the death toll rising by 103 to 39,550, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday (March 21st).

According to the ministry, 6,065 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 1,290,790.

The virus has spread to all 34 provinces of the country.

The AstraZeneca double-dose vaccine can be used for people aged 18 and over with an interval between eight and 12 weeks.

It has an overall efficiency of 62.1 percent and side effects from trials are mild to moderate, ranging from pain around the injection site to fever, according to Rizka.

More than 70 countries have authorized the vaccine for emergency use, the firm said, as the WHO has also provided it with an emergency use list, allowing it to be distributed to over 100 countries through the COVAX multilateral initiative facility.

Indonesia is among the beneficiaries of the structure, having received 1.1 million doses on March 8 and expecting another 10 million doses.

As countries recently banned its use, the WHO has called for a continuation, saying “venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease worldwide”.

Following its investigation, the EMA said that around 20 million people in the UK and European countries had received the vaccine since 16 March, and that the agency had examined only seven cases of blood clots in multiple blood vessels and 18 cases of blood clots in vessels that drain blood from the brain, leading to nine deaths.

Incidents reported during vaccination were lower than expected in the general population, she said, noting however that further tests may be needed for very rare cases of unusual blood clots found in women under 55 .

Indonesia’s Ulema Council (MUI) has issued a decree strongly recommending its use, though its Asrorun decree department chief Niam Sholeh made a point to note that it was haram, or forbidden in Islam, because it was processed with pressure. of pork of pork.

He said the vaccine could be administered because of the emergency situation, the fatal risk if people are not vaccinated, the insufficient supply of halal vaccines and its assurances by the authorities.

But AstraZeneca said on Sunday its Covid-19 vaccine did not contain pork ingredients, disputing a claim in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law.

AstraZeneca Indonesia Director Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: “At all stages of the production process, this vector virus vaccine does not use or come into contact with pork or other animal products.”

The country’s council and food and medicine agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – Jakarta Post Agencies / ANN /