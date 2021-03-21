Death, critical illness attracts observation of AstraZeneca vaccine

One person has died and another was critically ill with blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage on Sunday after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, authorities in Denmark say.

Both showed many symptoms within 14 days after vaccination, the Danish capital, which operates public hospitals, told the newspaper Extra Bladet. AstraZeneca vaccine use was suspended in several European countries earlier this month amid reports of blood clots in a small number of patients.

“We prioritize reports of suspected serious side effects like these,” Tanja Erichsen, a director at the Danish Drug Agency, said on Twitter. “We are in the process of handling two specific cases.”

Last week, the European Medicines Agency determined that the vaccine was safe and effective. Emer Cooke, the agency’s executive director, said the benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 “outweigh the potential risks”. Germany, France, Italy and Spain were among the nations that said they would resume using the vaccine.

The first round match between No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 10 seed Virginia Commonwealth in the NCAA Men’s Tournament was was called three hours before it started Saturday evening due to COVID-19 concerns.

The United States has met President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine about six weeks ahead of schedule. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans was achieved on Friday.

The executive arm of the European Union is increasing its pressure on pharmaceutical companies for it speed up their delivery of the vaccine on the mainland as the number of viruses is rising again in many member states.

Today’s numbers:The US is over 29.7million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 541,000dead,according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global total: 122.9million cases and 2.7million deaths. More than 156.7million doses of vaccine have been distributed in the US and 121.4million have been administered,According to the CDC.

Vaccine spread: Slower may work better

The first three months of vaccine spread suggest that faster is not necessarily better. A new analysis found states such as South Carolina, Florida and Missouri that competed ahead of others to deliver the vaccine to increasingly large groups of people have vaccinated smaller parts of their population than those who moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut. The explanation may be that the rapid expansion of search rights caused a huge increase in demand for some states to address it, spreading confusion, frustration, and resignation among many people.

The infrastructure was simply not ready. It has turned into an opposite effect, said Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, an infectious disease physician and health data specialist at the University School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. In a hurry to please everyone, the governors enjoyed a little and were very disappointed.

Health Experts: Crowds at the NCAA Tournament can feed big waves

Indianapolis celebrated the city’s biggest event since the start of the pandemic as it hosted the opening round of the NCAA tournament this weekend, but the fun surrounding the games is causing concern among public health experts. Most people said they felt safe, especially in the games themselves, where facilities are limited to 25% of their normal capacity or less. Busy downtown streets attracted vendors who have seen little business over the past year, from pop-up clothing retailers to a group of Scoutsselling Girl cookies.

But the rallies worried public health experts, who fear they could undermine the rigorous health and safety protocols that NCAA and Indianapolis officials have decided to keep the tournament safe in unprecedented conditions.

Tony Cook and Holly V. Hays, Star of Indianapolis

CDC Report: Most states struggle to vaccinate communities in need

Sensitive counties claim to have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to CDCsWeekly Morbidity and Mortality Reportreleased last weekSTUDYlooked at vaccine administration data for more than 49 million U.S. residents from December 2020 to March 1 and found that, on average, the vaccination rate for less vulnerable counties was 2.5 percent higher than counties with high social sensitivity.

The researchers found that the greatest inequalities were in counties that ranked high in socio-economic vulnerability, such as high levels of poverty or unemployment.

Nada Hassanein, USA SOT

Michigan pizzeria owner jailed for violating COVID orders

A restaurant owner in Michigan was arrested and taken to jail for her insistence refusal to obey orders and restrictions associated with the coronavirus. State investigators said Marlena Pavlos-Hackney had allowed eating at homes in Marlenas Bistro and Pizzeria when she was banned, not enforcing mask rules and was ignoring capacity limits. Her food license was suspended on January 20, but the business remained open. She will stay in jail until she pays $ 7,500 and authorities confirm the pizzerias were closed, a judge said.

Contributed by: The Associated Press