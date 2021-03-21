Haryana CM continues with inaugural entertainment, costing the public projects worth 1,411 kr





Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday went to an inauguration and dedicated to the people of the state various development projects worth Rs 1,411 Cro. The projects were related to education, health, sports, strengthening road connection, water and energy. During a state-level program held through video conferencing by Chandigarh Sunday, Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 163 projects in 22 districts. This includes the inauguration of 80 projects worth $ 475 million and the laying of the foundation stone of 83 projects worth $ 935 million. The government said, “The Prime Minister has reaffirmed his confidence in ensuring an equal development of the state, thus taking Haryana rapidly on the path of development. The prime minister cost three projects worth $ 332.34 million to the people of Jhajjar district. Of these, he inaugurated two projects worth $ 27 billion and laid the foundation stone of a project totaling $ 305.34. The list of inaugurated projects includes the construction of a RoB at the Jhajjar-Kosli road crossing (state highway-22) and a community center for Killa Mohalla in Bahadurgarh city. He also laid the foundation stone of the Jawaharlal Nehru channel feeder concrete lining. Up to 33 development projects worth Rs 145.73 million were dedicated to the people of Jind district. Of these, Khattar inaugurated nine projects worth $ 27.82 million and laid the foundation stone for 24 other projects, totaling $ 117.91 million. CM cost Rs 72.72 worth of five projects to the people of Gurugram district. Of these, he inaugurated three projects worth $ 18.13 and laid the foundation stone of two projects totaling $ 54.59 Among the 18 development projects dedicated to the people of Rohtak district, Khattar inaugurated eight projects worth $ 24.12 million and laid the foundation stone for 10 other projects totaling $ 107.89 million. Up to 15 development projects worth $ 52.59 million were dedicated to the people of Fatehabad district. Of these, Khattar inaugurated ten projects worth 27.53 crore and laid the foundation stone of five other projects worth 25.06 kroes. Similarly, among 11 development projects dedicated to the people of Sirsa district, CM inaugurated six projects worth $ 22.25 million and laid the cornerstones of five other projects totaling $ 19.71 million. He inaugurated up to 10 development projects worth Rs 16.55 crore for Nuh district while the cornerstones of more than six development projects worth 9.88 crore were laid by CM for Bhiwani district. Eight development projects were dedicated to the people of Rewari district with CM inaugurating four values ​​of Rs 87.12 crore and laying the foundation stones of four other projects amounting to Rs 30.30 crore. For the people of Sonipat district, Khattar inaugurated three projects worth $ 4.70 billion and laid the foundation stone for four other projects totaling $ 42.88. Similarly, up to six development projects worth Rs 25.53 billion were dedicated to the people of Charkhi Dadri district.

For the people of his home district, Karnal, CM cost five projects worth $ 15.72 while about six development projects worth $ 20.84 were costly for the people of Kaithal district. Kurkshetra received six projects worth $ 43.02 while the cornerstones of more than five development projects worth Rs. 88.42 crore were set by the prime minister for Palwal district. Up to six development projects worth Rs 43.02 were devoted to the people of Kurukshetra district. Panipat received seven projects worth 59.86 crore while Hisar received five projects worth 87.71 crore. Panchkula and Yamunanagar received two projects worth $ 42.41 million while the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three projects worth $ 59.19 million for Mahendragarh, Ambala and Faridabad districts.

