After noticing torn jeans, CM Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat says America ruled India for 200 years





Dehradun: Days after receiving headlines for his comment on torn jeans, Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said America had run India for 200 years, in a major blunder, confusing the UK with the United States. “America, which enslaved us for 200 years, which ruled the world, under whose empire it was said that the sun did not set … recorded more than 2.75 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 and is still fighting,” he said. Rawat. Read also – Amitabh Bachchan hints he will get first dose of Coronavirus vaccine soon, says ‘ItIt’s Mandatory’ Rawat in an attempt to compare India to the US mistakenly used Britain’s colonial past to describe the North American country. While he said the US recorded more than 2.75 lakh Covid-19 deaths and more than 50 lakh cases, according to US media reports, the country recorded about 2.98 crore (29,808,700) Covid cases and 5.41 lakh (541,493) deaths. Read also – Corruption Game, Trade Union – Cholbe Naa: KM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee, Shouts for ‘Ashol Poribortan’ | Main points # LOOK “… Compared to other countries, India is doing better in terms of treatment # COVID-19 crisis. “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is fighting in the present,” says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O Read also – India records over 43,000 cases, the highest peak of a day in almost 4 months | Main points – ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021 “Who knows what would have happened to India if someone else had been prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time … we would have been in a bad situation. But the prime minister gave us relief,” he said. Rawat added that Prime Minister Modi saved everyone, “but we did not follow his instructions. Wearing masks, cleaning, hand washing and social distancing – only a few people followed him.” Commenting on ripped jeans: At one event, Uttarakhand CM Rawat criticized women for wearing torn jeans and wondered what values ​​they would give to their children, sparking a protest from opposition parties. The Prime Minister of Uttarakhand said due to the lack of values, young people these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big hits after wearing torn jeans on their knees while women also follow such trends. “She runs an NGO, goes out with friends and has two children, but wears ripped jeans on her knees. What values ​​will it give? He asked.







