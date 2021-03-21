NL marks another day without any new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain at 5

Newfoundland and Labrador have new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a day after the number of active county cases dropped to numbers not seen since late January.

Five known active cases remain in the province, as there have been no new recurrences in the last day.

A person is in the hospital because of the virus.

So far, 122,000 people have been tested an increase of 229 in the last 24 hours.

The spread of provincial vaccines moves to Phase 2, meaning those who are 70 years old and pre-registered to register. The Department of Health said registration can be done online, but people will not receive a specific email confirmation after pre-registration.

“Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a brief statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered,” reads Sunday’s press release.

“Regional health authorities will contact individuals as soon as vaccination appointments become available.”

Meanwhile, additional attention will be paid to the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald this week as the province prepares to further discontinue public health measures. The Avalon Peninsula is currently at alarm level 4, while the rest of the province is at alarm level 3.

No direct COVID-19 announcement is scheduled for Monday. The next briefing will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

