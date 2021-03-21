Chhattisgarh CM reviews Covid-19 situation, orders closure of all schools, colleges





Chief Minister Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday held a meeting with state ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, after which all educational institutions and Aganvadians were ordered to remain closed until further notice. Only the 10th, 12th, final year exams of colleges and herds of medical colleges will be held physically at appropriate physical distances and other precautions, a senior official said, explaining that the rule applies to all government institutions as well as private ones. Follow the latest updates for Covid-19 here Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey told the PTI news agency, “Given the current situation, immediate directives have been issued to restrict children from visiting anganwadi centers and students coming to schools and colleges who have been asked to continue their activities. academic online. “ The summit came a day after Chhattisgarh recorded 1,273 cases, the highest overnight peak this year, on Saturday. The state load was at 3,23,153, as of Saturday, including 3,11,520 recoveries, and 3,940 deaths. Amid growing cases of Covid-19 across the country, the prime minister has instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to all preventive measures and guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection. He has told people to strictly adhere to norms like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. With Holi celebrations scheduled for the end of this month, and functions like weddings and funerals involving large gatherings, Baghel has instructed officials to issue the necessary instructions. During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 tests. In order to stay prepared for the rise of Covid-19, he has asked hospitals to keep beds in almost all Covid-19 hospitals and the isolation center with oxygen equipment. Baghel also urged officials to speed up vaccination of health workers, front-line workers, citizens over 60, and people with co-morbidities between the ages of 45 and 59.

