Deaths from COVID-19 in Turkey rise to over 30,000, total cases are 3 million highest





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The death toll from Turkey COVID-19 rose to more than 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases reached 3 million, weeks after the country began easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. The country recorded 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,061, according to figures. It was the first time the daily calculation has crossed the 100 mark since the beginning of February. A total of 20,428 cases were registered in the same period, increasing the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122. Turkey began easing restrictions on a province-based pandemic in early March, at a time when the daily infection rate across the country was below 10,000. Cases have risen in provinces across Turkey since then, but President Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that no new restrictions will be imposed for now. He said he hoped people would follow the existing restrictions. Authorities have blamed the rise in infections on newer variants of the coronavirus. The daily average of cases per 100,000 people in Istanbul rose to 251.12 on March 19 and to 107.99 in Ankara, according to the data. These numbers were compared to 89.9 in Istanbul and 39.84 in Ankara, both on February 26th. Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered about 13 million doses of vaccine in a campaign that began in mid-January. Nearly 8.02 million people have received a first shot and nearly 5.05 million a second dose of the vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech. Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Edited by Andrew Heavens

