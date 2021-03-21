Delhi registers 823 new cases of covid-19, the highest in three months

Delhi reported over 800 cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row on Sunday, while one more people succumbed to the pathogen, the Department of Health said.

Active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increased to 3,618 from 3,409 the day before. The positivity rate broke the 1 percent mark after over two months, according to a newsletter.

823 new infections increased the number to 6,47,984 and patients with 6.33 lakh were cured of the virus. There were 831 cases on Saturday, 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Another person died from the pathogen, bringing the death toll to 10,956. A total of 79,714 tests were performed the day before, as the positivity rate reached 1.03 percent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under isolation at home rose to 1,893 from 1,722 the day before.

The number of Sunday issues is the highest in almost three months. On December 24, another 1,063 people became infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were affected by the disease.

The cargo in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to decrease in February. On February 26, the highest daily number of 256 cases was recorded. However, daily cases have started to increase again in March and it has increased steadily over the last few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to cases of people becoming complacent by not pursuing appropriate behavior for COVID and “assuming everything is fine now”.

Reiterating that the increase was not a concern, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Thursday that officials were headed for stricter prosecution, tracking and isolation of cases.