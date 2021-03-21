Israel receives Palestinian minister’s VIP passport during ICC meeting, Palestinians say





RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli authorities confiscated Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki’s VIP border crossing after his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said Sunday. Photo Photo: Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks during the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Caracas, Venezuela July 21, 2019. REUTERS / Manaure Quintero Ahmed al-Deek, an official in Maliki’s office, told Reuters that the Israeli move was linked to Maliki’s meeting with ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday. News website Israel Walla quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying Maliki’s visit to the ICC was the reason for revoking his VIP card, an Israeli-issued permit that allows dozens of senior Palestinian officials to move freely across border crossings. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment and the Israeli Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. This is the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine. He does not represent himself. He represents the state of Palestine and we consider this an attack against the state of Palestine, Deek said. He added that Israeli officers stopped and interrogated Maliki’s aides for 90 minutes at the Israeli-operated border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank. Deek said the minister left the crossing without the card. It was not clear when he would return. Bensouda announced this month that it would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. On Friday, ICC prosecutors said they had sent notices to Israel and the Palestinians about opening a war crimes investigation, an action that leaves the parties with a month to request an adjournment. Maliki’s office said Thursday that he met with Bensouda to urge the investigation to speed up. Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Edited by Frances Kerry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos