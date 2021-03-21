Police hunting for a 20-year-old defenseless missing woman find the body in the woods

My Good Life

The Royals made this “fatal mistake” with Meghan, says Insider

It all started with such a promise, greatness and circumstance. When Meghan Markle married Britain’s then-favorite son, Prince Harry, it was clear that the 34-year-old “reserve” heir had finally found love and the couple would usher in a new era of modernity in the monarchy. At the time of their engagement in November 2017, the 36-year-old American actor, who is biracial and had been married before, was announced as a breath of fresh air within a centuries-old institution, not exactly known for embracing change. But Meghan was not only marrying her prince, she was marrying an institution that had survived decades of unrest and scandal, in order to remain important in the face of tremendous social change. To the 29 million people watching, the newly titled Duke’s wedding and the Duchess of Sussex on that cloudless day in May 2018 seemed to be a modern day fairy tale. But, as Meghan Oprah Winfrey told earlier this month, things were hardly what they seemed. During her two-hour show with Oprah two weeks ago, the duchess said she felt like she was being treated more like a prisoner (had to give up her passport, driver’s license and keys) than a princess from the “institution,” as she referred to, in ways that made her think of suicide. Her comments echoed those of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, whose displeasure was revealed in her comprehensive 1995 interview. the Royal family discussed the unborn color of the baby’s skin (confirmed by Harry, who declined to elaborate further) shattered the myth that she was living a kind of fairy-tale existence and shattered the Royal Family’s reputation in the process. But Palace insiders say the current crisis may have been averted at least in part if the kings had done one thing in particular. “The royal kings made the fatal mistake of underestimating Meghan,” an insider told Best Life. “She did not grow up in a culture that respected the monarchy or one that embraced the ethos of ‘rigid upper lip’. She said so much when she spoke to ITV before everything was blown up. Meghan wanted to bring out her side of history. and in doing so, has plunged the Palace into chaos. Perhaps some of them could have been avoided if the Palace had found a mutually beneficial way to maximize Meghan’s role within the family. “Read further to see how there is made the miscalculation of Meghan’s kings of influence created an unprecedented crisis that shows no sign of disappearing soon and for more on the aftermath of the interview, see The One Thing William Must Do to Save the Monarchy, Tell the Insiders . Meghan and Harry would never “shut up” or give up public service. In October 2019, Meghan and Harry revealed their battle with life in the royal fish bird for the first time during an interview with Tom Bradby while they were on an official tour in Africa. Since then, tensions seem to have built up between Sussexes and the Royal Family. A year after that interview, in which Meghan revealed she was finding royal life “really challenging”, British historian and author Robert Lacey told Best Life, “The British monarchy will be less rich if it does not find a way to include the talented, but arguably the hardest celebrity of Meghan and Harry within her future ”. Ancient remarks by Lacey, who is also The Crown historical adviser, foreshadowed what has turned into one of the greatest crises the Royal Family has ever faced. “When Edward VIII was sent into exile after Abdik in 1936, he published his memoirs then he said nothing more. If this couple is sent into exile, they will not be silent,” a source told Best Life. Now, not only are the couple talking, but they also have friends, like Gayle King, speaking on their behalf, which raises more questions than answers about the kings and allows Meghan and Harry to control the confession. The couple have also made it clear that although they have been stripped of their titles and patronage, their commitment to public service remains strong. Meghan’s work with women’s organizations like Smart Works will continue, and although she is now former Vice President of Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Trust (Harry was president) and can no longer help the crown, her work can continue as part of Archewell , the couple ‘s charitable foundation. “Meghan was a valuable asset to working with the Commonwealth,” said one insider. “This is really a loss.” And for more on what will come for Harry and Meghan this year, check out The One Thing Meghan and Harry are really looking forward to 2021. Meghan “held nothing” in her first interview, and is likely to do not make future appearances. As the kings had prepared for the worst when the interview announcement came out, “they had no idea it would turn out to be the absolute catastrophe that was and continues to be,” an insider said. The judges were quite upset when it was revealed that the two-hour program would consist mainly of a one-on-one conversation between Meghan and Oprah, but they hoped Harry’s comments would soften things up a bit. That, of course, was not the case. “Harry added fuel to the fire revealing how damaged his relationship with his father and brother is now,” the source said. “It was one damn revelation after another. Meghan held nothing.” As one insider pointed out, “unless there is any reconciliation that can be reached, there is no reason to believe that there will be no more TV interviews below the line which can only harm the Palace.” And for more revelations from Meghan, check out Meghan Finally broke her silence on her sad relationship with her father. Claiming racism, Meghan and Harry made it clear that “they are not doing stupid things.” Meghan and Harry’s allegations of racism within the Royal Family are “extremely damaging” to the whole family, a source explains. “By not mentioning the name of the family member who allegedly raised the question about the baby’s skin color, Meghanand Harrycast suspects the small group of elderly kings.” Both Harry and Meghan were effective in their praise of the Queen, but comments about the strained nature of Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles and Prince William cast doubt on both his father and brother (as well as Duchess Catherine and Camilla, Duchess and Cornwall). The day after the interview, Oprah revealed to CBS This Morning that Harry had told her that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip had made offensive remarks. “Casting a shadow over the Prince of Wales is very detrimental to the future of the monarchy, as it is bringing Prince William into it all. It really is a shame as the Duke of Cambridge has been so vocal in talking about how racism “there is no place in sports,” said an insider. Going down this road proves that Meghan and Harry “are not doing stupid things,” the source said. “They want their concerns addressed. The Queen made a brief statement. It does not appear to have done much to reduce the controversy.” The public response to Meghan and Harry is very different in the US The British press is still moving away from the idea that members of the Royal Family will sit down for a clear interview on American television while here in the US, Meghan and Harry have been warned of the revelation of their truth. Meghan and Harry have seen Megx’s declining UK popularity (and even more so after the interview), but their famous international cut star brand is seen much better in America. “In the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are big stars and their revelations about their problems within the Royal Family make them much more benevolent to American audiences than here in Britain,” a source said. “Kings have no control over the media in America, where producers do not have to worry about access if they do something the Palace does not like. And they clearly have no control over what Meghan and Harry say. It seems like they decided they would do anything. that needs to be heard.Maybe if [the Royal Family] had been more aware of how hurt and angry the Sussexes were and what allegedly happened inside the Palace, there would have been a way to prevent this from going public. “And for more royal news sent right into your inbox, sign up for the Daily Newsletter. Meghan and Harry’s revelations question the very existence of the monarchy. In the days following Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, #AbolishTheMonarchy was on trend on Twitter. It may seem a bit silly that the monarchy is being spread by a hashtag on social media, but in reality, it is a real threat, as they need the support of British taxpayers (who partially fund the institution) to survive. for The Independent, wrote author and activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, PhD: “The Royal Family has a lot to answer and we deserve a full answer. And even if people are supporters of the monarchy and our Queen Elizabeth, we should all remember that the saints of institutions are not humiliating either. They are also responsible for their actions, omissions and failures. “And for more on the future of the institution, see Can the monarchy survive without Queen Elizabeth? Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.