Biden calls Turkey’s withdrawal from the women’s treaty unjustified





U_S_ President Joe Biden has called Turkey’s abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women deeply disappointing.

ISTANBUL – US President Joe Biden has called Turkey’s abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women deeply disappointing. In a White House statement posted Sunday, Biden said Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was unexpected and unjustified. This is a disappointing step back for the international movement to end violence against women globally, Biden said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended Turkey’s participation in the Council of Europe agreement through a decree within the day issued early Saturday. The move was a blow to the country’s women’s rights movement, which says domestic violence and the killing of women are on the rise. The Turkish Presidency Communications Directorate issued a statement Sunday explaining that Turkey’s unilateral decision resulted from the agreement being used to protect LGBT rights. The Istanbul Convention, originally aimed at promoting women’s rights, was hijacked by a group of people trying to normalize homosexuality which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values. Therefore, the decision to withdraw, the statement said. The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take measures to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators. Its equality and fundamental rights clause refers to the protection of victims without discrimination based on gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, among other categories. Conservative groups and some officials from Erdogan’s Islamist-oriented ruling party consider the terms, saying they promote homosexuality. They also say the agreement encourages divorce, undermining the sacred family. The Turkish state has repeatedly stressed that the country will not give up its fight against domestic violence by renouncing the Convention, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency, which promises the government will uphold the country’s laws and implement new reforms. Turkey was the first nation to sign the Istanbul Convention, which bears the name of its largest city. Bidens’s statement comes at a time of uncertain Turkish-American relations. He and Erdogan have not spoken on the phone since Biden took office in January. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called late Saturday for Turkey to join the pact. Now is the time to show leadership and step up global efforts to combat violence against women and girls, not to retreat. “That is why we cannot deeply regret and express our misunderstanding of the Turkish government’s decision to withdraw from this convention, which also bears the name of Istanbul,” Borrell said.

