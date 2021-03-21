Gold ornaments worth 24 lakhs, money looted with weapons in Amritsar

Five unidentified men looted the precious gold ornaments 24 lakh and 50,000 in cash holding a family hostage under gun threat in the back area of ​​Amritsar Mall Street on Sunday.

The victim, Ashish Arora, is a well-known jeweler of the city. His home is located near Court Chowk, where police security remains all day. Police said five masked men gained access to a house set up near the district courts and took a family hostage at gunpoint. They stayed indoors for about an hour, police said.

Arora said he runs a jewelry store in Guru Bazaar and was in business with his father SK Arora. Masked men took us at gunpoint and asked me to hand over the gold ornaments. When I objected, one of them put a gun to my head and threatened to kill us, Arora said.

Three of them entered the rooms and started looking for lockers and took jewelry and money, he added.

Immediately after the incident, Deputy Police Commissioner (ADCP-Detective) Jugraj Singh, Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP-Detective) and Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP-North) Sarabjit Singh rushed to the scene. They also called in a team of dogs and forensic experts to examine the crime scene.

We are going through CCTV footage and working on other aspects of the work to find the robbers. Prime Minister, the crime was committed by someone known to the family. Servants of this family are also grilling, Bajwa said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing, police said.