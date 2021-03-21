Covid: Britons ‘can’t be blind to what’s happening outside the UK’ as summer holiday prospects remain uncertain





ITV News correspondent Carl Dinnen on the government’s prudent approach The British have been told we cannot be deaf and blind to what is happening outside the UK as the prospect of an international holiday remains uncertain.



A third wave is taking place in Europe, forcing Paris and other regions to apply new Covid restrictions and most of Italy in a strict blockade, as Covid cases continue to grow and variants spread across the continent.



Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Global Travel Task Force would report to the prime minister in April if international vacations could continue.



Foreign holidays are banned at least until May 17 under the current coronavirus map, but with a new wave sweeping Europe, it is unclear whether the UK will impose travel restrictions to prevent an import of new variants. ITV News Europe editor James Mates on how the continent could be affected if the British could not travel abroad Mr Wallace told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday on the program: We cannot be deaf and blind to what is happening outside the UK. “If you look at Europe, the increase in infection and we can not put at risk the huge amount from the taxpayer, the NHS, our scientists developing this vaccine and if we would be reckless in any way and import new variants that put him at risk.



Then what would people say about that, we got a good direction of travel, we were getting there and I think we have to maintain it at all costs. Mr Wallace told ITV News: “I think we should not forget that across the canal, unfortunately a growing wave of infections, this should be worrying, because what we do not want is all our hard work. is undermined by a new variant that is imported because we set it up very quickly. “I have not booked a holiday and I would recommend that as much as the temptation is massive to want to have a holiday and we all want a holiday after that, first and foremost, let ‘s see what we get in April , May and we can reflect on it “. Labor is in agreement and Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy told the BBC Ones Andrew Marr Show that the government has the right to be run by science. “I’m disturbed by the fact that the Prime Minister privately seems to have told some of his rebels eager to do so quickly, Ms. Nandy said. We have to be careful, we have to be careful and, honestly, I did not book a foreign vacation for this summer and I would not do it because I do not think they were there yet.



Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth said the British would not be made bulletproof by the vaccine and warned that the virus appears to be growing in France, Germany and elsewhere because of the Kent variant.



He said it was too early to make a judgment about May 17 for international travel. I’m not expecting to go on holiday abroad this summer, but keep these things in mind.



The latest comments come after a key government expert warned that summer holidays are “impossible” due to the risk of travelers bringing Covid variants back to the UK..



Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group, said there is a risk that species from the outside may be less susceptible to vaccines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos