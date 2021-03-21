The boycott forces Khattar to inaugurate projects through video conferencing





Chandigarh: Faced with protests and boycotts in the wake of ongoing farmer riots, Chief Minister Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects in various departments, including education, health. , sports, roads, water and energy. During the state-level program, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 163 projects in 22 districts that includes the inauguration of 80 valuable projects. 475 crore and laying the foundation stones of 83 valuable projects 935 crore. An official spokesman said Khattar inaugurated nine projects and laid the foundation stone for 24 other projects in Jind district, while Rohtak district received 18 valuable projects. 132 crore. The inability of BJP-JJP leaders to move freely around Haryana and hold public office due to the ongoing boycott call given by agitating farmers had been repeatedly displayed at the budget session concluded last week. During the assembly session, the state government addressed Congress to intervene and persuade farmers to withdraw their calls for a boycott. Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also moved the resolution to the assembly to condemn those who made a call to boycott the leaders of any political party. The resolution was passed by an unanimous vote and Congress had left the House as a sign of protest against the resolution. Farmers stage protest against MP Dharambir in Rohtak Farmers and representatives of various constituencies on Sunday protested against Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh outside the district secretariat when he came to attend the video conference of Prime Minister Haryana Manohar Lal Khattars. After seeing the farmers protesting, the MP left the conference in the middle of the street and took the back gate to leave the secretariat. Farmers continued to raise slogans against Dharambir amid high security. Phogat Khap leader Balwant Nambardar said he had already announced a boycott of BJP-JJP leaders and will continue to do so until the three farm laws are repealed. We will continue our protests against the leaders of the ruling party, he added. JP Dalal attended the conference in Bhiwani Agriculture Minister Haryana JP Dalal attended the conference of chief ministers in Bhiwani amid heavy police security. Some people are deceiving farmers that mandis will be removed, which is not true. Our government is committed to buying farmer producers at the minimum price of support in mandis. This time, the rate of mustard and other crops is much higher than MSP and this has given people a chance to sell their products even outside the mandate, the minister said.

