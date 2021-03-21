Ashoka, her former professors pass into the rescued situation

Ashoka University and two professors who resigned last week, political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and prominent economist Arvind Subramanian, on Sunday issued a joint statement seeking to resolve a heated controversy over departures, with the dependency expressing regret. deep for the latest events and admitting mistakes in institutional processes.

The statement was issued jointly by Ashoka University Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor Malabika Sarkar, Chairman, Board of Directors, Ashish Dhawan, Mehta and Subramanian. We acknowledge that there have been some errors in the institutional processes which we will work to correct in consultation with all stakeholders. This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom, which have always been at the core of Ashoka University ideals, reads it.

Pratap and Arvind would like to point out that Ashoka University is one of the most important projects in Indian higher education. They are sad to be leaving Ashoka, especially the students and its distinguished faculty. They continue to strongly believe that Ashoka University should embody a liberal vision and commitment to academic freedom and autonomy. And they remain lifelong and benevolent friends of the institution and are committed to its success wherever they are. They remain available for consultation and consultation with the University in the future, the statement said.

Mukherjee wrote separately to faculty and students, saying the founders of the institutions have never interfered in academic freedom.

The news of Mehtas leaving broke out on Thursday he resigned on March 15 and caused a stir among students and university faculty and the academic community across India and across the sea. After a meeting with the Founders, it became very clear to me that my association with the University could be considered a political responsibility. My public writing in support of a policy that strives to respect the constitutional values ​​of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to bring risks to the university. In the interest of the University, I resign, he said in his resignation letter. On Friday morning, his colleague and former chief economic adviser, Subramanian, resigned saying he was devastated by Mehta’s resignation and this reflected the inability of universities to defend academic freedom and expression.

Mehta also wrote independently to university students on Sunday, addressing them as superheroes and urging them not to push the issue. The underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change in the foreseeable future, in my case, in any case. So, I have to close this chapter. I urge you not to put pressure on this issue. I know you will be disappointed. But if I can exercise one last professional discretion: your mission is greater than the fate of two professors, he wrote in the letter.

I hope the Trustees and Faculty will work with you to ensure your renewed trust and confidence, he added.

Mukherjee and Dhawan also wrote separately to students, alumni and parents on Sunday, saying Ashoka University will remain committed to academic freedom and intellectual independence and that the founders have no commercial or business interest in the university. I know this week has been full of anxiety, but it is in these moments that it becomes critical for us to unite and move forward. I admit that the departures of Professors Mehta and Subramanian make us all feel an extraordinary loss, but there is nothing to fear. As an institution, we are committed to freedom in every aspect. Even as we evolve, this commitment will never fade, Dhawan said in his letter.

In his letter, Chancellor Mukherjee said the founders never interfered with academic freedom at Ashoka University. The board of directors also met with the student body and alumni council a day before a two-day boycott of classes scheduled to be observed by students. The strike was not called off until the report was submitted