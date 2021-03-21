The Philippines tightens COVID-19 restrictions between growth in new cases





In response to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections, the Philippines will extend the strict public health and safety rules, which are already in force in Metropolitan Manila, to apply to four provinces surrounding the capital Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. According to Reuters, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced today that stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including curfews and mass rallies, will take effect on March 22 and last for at least the next two weeks. advertisement Now in trend The Southeast Asian nation registered 7,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, representing its second-highest one-day peak in infections and the third day in a row that the newly confirmed cases exceed 7,000. This is not a difficult block, Roque explained during today’s virtual conference, but we have additional limitations. Only trips to and from the capital region and the four surrounding provinces (which Roque referred to as bubble zones) for essential purposes will be allowed. This restricts entry and exit provisions for emergency and healthcare workers on the front line, government front line personnel, those traveling for humanitarian reasons, and people heading to the airport for international travel. While most movements within the so-called bubble area will not be restricted, anyone under the age of 18 or over the age of 65 will be required to remain inside. Weddings, baptisms and funeral services will be allowed to continue as planned, although meetings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people. Restaurants will be allowed to operate, but will be limited to offering on-site delivery, reception and dining options. The Department of Health is urging area residents to maintain maximum compliance with public health rules, which include wearing masks even in their own homes when they are not alone. Amid deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Philippine government is banning entry for all foreign nationals starting March 22, until at least April 21, according to US Embassy in the Philippines. Even for returnees, this also limits the number of inbound international travelers to 1,500 per day.







