Israel revokes Palestinian foreign minister’s permit





A Palestinian official said Foreign Minister Riad Malki was detained Sunday as he entered the West Bank from Jordan through the Israeli-controlled crossing. Malkis’s VIP card was seized, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a sensitive diplomatic issue. The loss of VIP status makes it more difficult to move through Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank and travel abroad will require Israel’s permission. Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed the incident but questioned security agency Shin Bet, which declined to comment. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment. ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced earlier this month that she was opening an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes committed in the occupied West Bank and blockaded the Gaza Strip. The investigation is expected to look at the behavior of Israeli armies in a 2014 war against Hamas militants and during months of mass protests along the Gaza border with Israel in which dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded by Israeli weapons. Israel has said its actions were legitimate acts of defense. The investigation is also set to examine Israel’s settlement policies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas captured in 1967 and claimed by the Palestinians to be a hopeful independent state. According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Malki met with Bensouda last Thursday and urged him to speed up investigations to end the era of impunity and begin the path of Israeli responsibility. The investigation was launched in response to a request from Palestinians, who joined the tribunal in 2015 after being granted observer status as a non-member of the UN General Assembly. Israel has strongly condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias and saying it has no jurisdiction as the Palestinians do not have a state. Israel is not a member of the ICC, but its citizens could be subject to arrest abroad if warrants are issued. The court said last week that it had sent formal notices to both parties about the upcoming investigation, giving them a month to seek adjournment proving they were conducting their own investigations. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

