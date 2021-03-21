The EU has “absolutely no need” for the Sputnik V vaccine, says the commissioner





PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union does not need the Russ Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and could achieve immunity across the continent using European production, a top EU executive said on Sunday in comments that provoked a backlash from the manufacturer. vaccines. The European Commission has been criticized for a slow distribution of vaccines when the bloc faces an increase in cases and while former member of the Britains inoculation program picks up the pace. We absolutely do not need Sputnik V, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who heads the EU executive team on the vaccine, told TF1 television. “Today, we clearly have the capacity to deliver 300 to 350 million doses by the end of June and therefore by July 14 … we have the opportunity to achieve immunity across the continent,” he said. July 14, or Bastille Day, is France’s national day. Breton reiterated an earlier comment that the EU should help Russia produce the vaccine if necessary, but priority should be given to Europeans, he said. The doses are there, now people have to accept the vaccination and that we have the logistics, he said. In a series of Twitter posts, vaccine maker Sputnik V accused Breton of being biased. “Europeans want a choice of safe and effective vaccines that you have not been able to get so far,” he said. If this is an official EU position, please inform us that there is no reason to pursue EMA approval due to your political prejudices. We will continue to save lives in other countries. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a review of the Sputnik V vaccine earlier this month. Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Edited by Barbara Lewis and Daniel Wallis

