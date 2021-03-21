Unable to conceive, woman kills neighbor’s son to please gods: Delhi Police

New Delhi:
In a desperate attempt to conceive a child, a woman killed her neighbor’s three-year-old son on the advice of an ophthalmologist, put his body in a plastic bag and threw it on the roof of a building in northwestern Rohini, Delhi. police said Sunday.
The 25-year-old woman, who has been arrested, told police she was under a lot of pressure to conceive a child and was being ridiculed by her son-in-law and relatives who led her to go to an occultist who suggested to her to sacrifice a child to please the gods, they said.
She then killed her neighbor’s son and put his body in plastic bags, police said.
Neelam Gupta told police she got married in 2013 but could not give birth to a child despite consulting doctors. So she went to an ophthalmologist four years back in her native village in Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh who suggested she sacrifice a child if she wanted to conceive, a senior police officer said.
The matter came to light on Saturday after the missing boy’s parents approached the police with a complaint after which a full search was carried out by the police to find the child, the officer said.
During the search operation, one of the staff noticed a bag on the roof of the house next door. When opened, the body of the missing child with signs of neck injury was found. Prima facie surveillance revealed the boy had drowned, the senior police officer said.
Based on the statement of the child’s father, a murder case has been registered. During the investigation, family members, relatives and neighbors were questioned and it was revealed that the child was last seen with one of their neighbors, he said.
When questioned, Neelam initially tried to defraud police but later confessed that she had killed the boy when he was playing alone on the roof, he added.
Deputy (Rohini) Police Commissioner Pranav Tayal said, “During interrogation, the woman said she was under a lot of pressure to get pregnant and was ridiculed by her mother-in-law and friends. So, she turned to an occultist in Hardoi four years suggested she sacrifice a child if she wanted to become pregnant. “
“In utter despair of having a child of her own, she decided to kill her neighbor’s son to make the Almighty happy. According to the plan, on Saturday, when she found the child playing alone on the roof of the building, she went and killed him, “he said.
The woman is a housewife and her husband is a vegetable seller, police said.
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)