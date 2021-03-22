International
Covid 19 coronavirus: Officers to update new cases and test numbers
There has been no community case in New Zealand since 28 February.
Health officials will reveal this afternoon how many cases of Covid-19 have been caught at the border, along with an update of test numbers.
The update will come from 13:00 to 14.45 in the afternoon.
They will also find out if there are any cases in the community, although this is unlikely.
New community cases are usually announced by the Prime Minister at a press conference.
Yesterday there were 58 people infected with Covid in isolated managed institutions.
That included eight new cases between Friday and Sunday.
Four were caught during the 0/1 day test, two were from Papua New Guinea, via Australia, one was from Ireland, through Qatar and the other was from India via the UAE.
The other four were apprehended during routine rehearsals at MIQ.
This means that the total number of confirmed total Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the onset of the pandemic is 2097.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 58.
Despite the fact that there are no community cases, health officials continue to process many tests.
On Friday, for example, there were 5223 tests processed the day before there were 4166.
Health officials this afternoon will provide an update of test numbers as well as overall Covid-19 figures.
Their update comes ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s press conference at 4pm after the cabinet.
It is expected to reveal more details about the Cabinet decision on the next steps on the transtasman travel bubble with Australia.
This morning, she told TVNZ that officials will look into various issues to make sure the system is safe for both countries, which continue to work to keep Covid-19 out.
“I said it’s close – that we expect to be in a position to open the bubble soon.”
Ardern said the initial country-to-country negotiations had turned into state-to-state discussions after the previous process had taken too long.
“We have had 12 meetings of our officials, between the two countries, to work on a country-by-country agreement.
“We’ve been saying since then, ‘Look, let’s move from state to state, because it’s actually just taking a little too much work, a little too hard to achieve that adjustment from country to country.’
“Let us do what Australia has done for us. It is helping to accelerate this.”
