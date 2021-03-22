Woman held for murder of 3-year-old in Budh Vihar





A woman strangled to death a three-year-old boy, put his body in a sack and threw it on the roof of a building outside Delhis Budh Vihar on Saturday, police said Sunday after arresting the suspect. Pranav Tayal, deputy police commissioner (Rohini), quoted the suspect as having confessed that she would be insulted by her mother-in-law and others for not being born in eight years of marriage, and she killed the boy as a sacrifice in the hope that she a child would be born. She said she worked on the advice of a self-styled godfather she met four years ago, Tayal said. Local investigations, eyewitness accounts and gaps in women’s statements to police gave it away, the DCP said. We arrested the woman. She told us she killed the boy as a sacrifice as she was under pressure due to the constant ridicule of her father-in-law and society at large for not being able to conceive, the DCP said. Investigators said the three-year-old lived with his parents and two siblings on the second floor of a five-story building in Budh Vihar, near Rohini. In the same building, on the top floor, lived Pankaj Gupta, the husband of 25-year-old suspect Neelam Gupta. According to police, Neelam and Pankaj had been married since 2013, but did not have a child. They sought medical help but to no avail, Tayal said. About four years ago, Neelam had also visited a godmother, who apparently told her to sacrifice a child if she wanted to conceive. Investigators are undecided whether they should reserve the alleged godfather, as they said Neelam had met the man only once, four years ago. Neelam, police said, reportedly killed the boy around 9 a.m. Saturday. The boys father, Daya Ram, said, My wife sent my son to call his sister who was playing on the terrace. My daughter came down, but my son stayed behind, said Daya Ram. At 9.30am, the family, when the boy did not return, the family started a search and called the police for help around 2pm. Police checked CCTV footage in the building and ruled out the possibility of the boy leaving the building. Then, one team checked every room in the building, while another started checking the terrace and water tanks. It was at that time that a police team looked at the roof of a four-story adjacent building, where they found a large sack lying on one side, said the boys’ uncle, Rahul Gupta. This raised suspicions and police searched the bag to find the bodies of the missing boys stuffed inside around around 4pm. There were injuries to the boys neck suggesting he had drowned. Some people told police Neelam was the last person seen with the boy. She was then questioned and by late Saturday evening, she allegedly admitted to killing the boy. She has been arrested and booked for murder.

