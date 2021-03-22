For the 2nd day in a row, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases





The Delhis Covid-19 chart continued to rise on Sunday as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the day before. The capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed. Another death was also recorded on Sunday, bringing the number to 10,956. With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday slightly lower than on Saturday 1.07%. On Saturday, the positivity level broke the 1% mark for the first time since December 27th. Capital positivity rate had been below 1% for 82 days before Saturday. The increase has been particularly sharp since March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. The trend is along with similar increases in infections in some other states, especially Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Overall, the weekly average of new cases per day across India has increased from around 23,500 on March 15 to over 31,600 on March 19. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, The number of tests performed in Delhi is much higher than the national average. We are on the right track in terms of testing, tracking, isolation and vaccination. About 46,000 people were vaccinated on Saturday, which is the highest so far. The situation in Delhi is under control. I still urge city dwellers to wear masks, follow proper Covid-19 behavior, and adhere to social distance norms, especially in light of the Holi festival ahead. We will further scale implementation in public places for the safety of the people. So far, Delhi has registered 647,984 Covid-19 cases, of which 633,410 people have recovered, government data showed. In 2020, Delhi witnessed three distinct phases of severe rise in Covid-19 cases. At its peak, Delhi recorded 8,593 new cases on November 11 and a positivity rate of around 15.4% on November 14. Dr Suneela Garg, professor director of the community medicine department, Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi and member of the Lancet Covid-19 commission and vaccination force for India, said, following the findings of the latest sero-survey in Delhi, about 10 millions of people in the city still do not have infection. It is quite likely that they become infected now. Also, the percentage of asymptomatic cases is much higher in the continuous phase of case growth. The government should go for a strong control and club policy that with aggressive tracking, testing and isolation. The government should not only aggressively identify contacts of Covid-19 cases, but ensure that all have been tested and isolated in the positive diagnosis of Covid-19. Up to 56.13% of the 28,000 people sampled during the fifth Delhi serological study – in late January – were found to have developed antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease.

