UK Police Bill protesters return Violently to Bristol Rally





Violent protests erupted Sunday night in the British city of Bristol over a proposed police and crime bill that would create new comprehensive restrictions on protests and give police new broad powers. Video from the scene showed a police vehicle on fire and protesters accusing the vehicle filled with graffiti. One officer suffered a broken arm and another a broken rib, authorities said. The bill’s killing protest drew thousands of protesters to the southwestern city, witnesses reported.

Authorities were quick to denounce the violence. British Home Secretary Priti Patel said the scenes in Bristol were unacceptable.

Massacre and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated, she said on Twitter. Our police officers put themselves in a way of injury to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those injured cops.

Reuters news agency reported that one of its photographers had seen demonstrators opening fireworks at police officers and escalating a police building and spraying graffiti on it. Photographs also saw police officers, some in full riot gear, trying to repel protesters using batons and shields. Police officials said officers were fired shells, including a fireworks display, and verbally abused. Stating that these scenes are absolutely embarrassing, Avon Police Department and Somerset said in a statement that those responsible for the acts will be identified and brought to justice, the force said on Twitter.

police bill debating in Parliament would make it easier for authorities to set limits on demonstrations and punish protesters who refuse to abide by the rules. Opposition to the move rose after a police crackdown on a rally in London earlier this month to protest violence against women. Police drew widespread criticism for their handling of a vigilance to mark the murder of a 33-year-old woman. The vigilance in South London was for Sarah Everard, whose murder sparked a national outcry over misogyny. Officers from the Metropolitan Police, London’s main force, clashed with some of those present. Bristols Mayor Marvin Rees said Sunday he acknowledged the disappointments with the police bill, Reported by BBC, but that the destruction of buildings in our downtown, the destruction of vehicles, the attack of our police will do nothing to reduce the likelihood of the bill passing.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos