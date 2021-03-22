Top 10 world news: Austin in Afghanistan, Popeasks to fight crime and more, World News





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan. His visit comes just weeks before the May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pope Francis called on people to fight organized crime such as the ‘mafia’ on Sunday. He warned that criminals were using the coronavirus pandemic for their own gain. Read this and more in the Top 10 World News at this time. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pays a surprise visit to Afghanistan Austin’s visit to Afghanistan has reported that he is in India The UK nuclear weapons plan is illegal: the Russian envoy The Kremlin said at the time that it regretted the British nuclear decision, which suggested it would undermine international stability, while the Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as a serious blow to international arms control. Pope Francis vs Mafia? The Holy Father urges people to fight organized crime Italian police say crime clans are using coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to win people’s favor AstraZeneca clarifies that its vaccine has no pork components Indonesia’s highest Muslim cleric council, Indonesia’s Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is “haram” because the production process uses “pork pancreas pressure”. The US and Japan affirm cooperation on Taiwan emergency China views Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. To this end, Tokyo’s policy on China-Taiwan relations has always been the encouragement of dialogue for a peaceful resolution of cross-border tensions. Japanese PM vows to prevent coronavirus resuscitation as emergency measures end Suga announced on Thursday that several months of emergency measures for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama would end at midnight on Sunday, a move that underscores his government’s impatience to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy afloat, despite concerns. raised by experts about the potential for a raise Putin’s pilots dress up in bumps all over the ground on the Siberian holiday Video released by the Kremlin from inside an all-terrain vehicle showed the president behind the wheel of a vehicle pulling branches from hanging trees as it poured through snow-covered rails through dense birch forests Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov returns to Moscow after ‘killer’ altercation Russian envoy to US Anatoly Antonov landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday morning, Russian news agencies reported, after he withdrew last week due to saliva. Paraguay’s president survives opposition offer of blame for pandemic Abdo’s conservative government has faced stiff protests in recent weeks as an increase in Covid-19 cases has left hospitals on the brink of collapse and out of medicine as the country has been slow to provide vaccines. Brazil stares into abyss as Covid-19 overload pushes hospitals on brink of collapse Beingshte reported that Covid intensive care units in almost all of Brazil’s 26 states and the federal district containing the capital, Braslia, are now either at near capacity capacity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos