New Chained Dog Park opens in San Jose





SAN JOSE, California. (KRON) – A new dog kennel with three dogs has opened in San Jose Welch Park. On Friday, city leaders and community members virtually gathered to celebrate the opening of the city’s 10th dog park, located near Tully Road. The enclosed park includes a two-door entrance, separate areas large and small for dogs, a pet fountain, benches and wood-fiber surfaces – providing a soft place for dogs to play. Video shows man loaded with elephant, 2-year-old at zoo exhibition

“This is a very special place that will help improve the lives of our committee members and pets,” said Leticia Ochoa, President of the Welch Park Neighborhood Association. Residents in the area expressed that they wanted pet facilities in the neighborhood during a Community Visioning meeting held by City Council member Sylvia Arenas in September 2018. Since then, the City Council, the Parks and Recreation and Neighborhood Services departments, and neighborhood groups have worked together to make that vision a reality. More than 200 vehicles show up at the San Jose side show

The dog park is open to the public, but to ensure the safety of pets, owners and residents there are some park rules: dogs must be accompanied at all times, no more than two dogs per person at a time, owners are responsible for taking as the dog and their dogs must have proof of license and proper vaccinations. Dogs in the heat are not allowed in the park and any dog ​​showing aggressive behavior will be required to leave. Welch Dog Park is located on Clarice Drive and Huran Drive and is open daily from sunrise to one hour after sunset. Spring ahead: Staying in your sanctuary

The dog park is adjacent to Welch Park which has barbecue pits, a softball field, playgrounds and public baths. To find more dog friendly parks and trails: CLICK HERE. Copyright2021 ngaBayCityNews, Inc.

