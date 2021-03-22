CBSE Class 10, Class 12, 2021 Board Exams: GOOD TOOD NEWS! Students can now take the same year improvement exam





There is good news for students who have decided to take the Grade 10, Grade 12 2021 Board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed CBSE Grade 10 and Grade 12 students to apply. in the exam of the same year. Previously, students had to wait for next year’s exam if they had to appear in the improvement exam. But now Grade 10 and 12 students will take the exams in the same academic year. Students will be allowed to sit on the division exams, conducted shortly after CBSE grade 10, the grade 12 board exams and the best of the two grades will be considered on the final card. Watch Zee Business TV Live Stream Below: “However, this will be limited to one subject. This agreement has been made in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP),” the CBSE said in a statement. This comes as a big relief for CBSE grade 10 and grade 12 students who will be taking board exams starting in May. Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has decided that students should be given multiple opportunities to improve their performance on board exams. In accordance with the recommendations made in the NEP, class 10 CBSE, grade 12 students will now be offered the following options by the board: -Students of Class 10 and 12 will be given the opportunity to improve their performance in only one subject in the Division Exam, conducted immediately after the completion of the main exam. -Better of the two grades obtained in this course will be taken into account for the declaration of results. Candidates who will improve their performance will be issued a combined brand sheet. This permission will be made available to candidates who appear in the 2021 Exam and if they wish to improve their performance in any subject, they can still apply to the Division Exam to appear to improve their performance , read a statement from CBSE. However, in case students want to improve their grades in more than two subjects, they have to appear in the exam according to the old rules.







