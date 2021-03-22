The mayor calls for systematic surveillance of the epidemic with the national government





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, March 22) Marikina City chief executive on Monday urged the national government to step up its efforts to find ways to complement the COVID-19 response of local government units, such as providing additional healthcare capacity and increasing testing and tracking. contacts between the continuous increase of COVID- 19 cases. Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the city’s hospitals are filling up due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients being admitted, adding that they should seek out-of-town medical equipment that can still receive patients. Several government hospitals in Quezon City have also reached full capacity after three consecutive days of record numbers of new coronavirus infections over the weekend. Teodoro called on national government officials to increase the Command Center of a Hospital, a healthcare network set up for faster and more efficient referral of COVID-19 cases. “This is now a real challenge for the national government or for the Department of Health, to make the Command of a Hospital more functional at the moment in time,” he told CNN Philippines. “There is a need to further increase the capacity of the national health care system. It means we need to increase the workforce, equipment, bed capacity to deal with the current outbreak.” The OCTA Research Group projected on Saturday that hospital intensive care units in Metro Manila could reach 100% capacity in the first week of April. The government has encouraged private and public hospitals to increase their beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in response to the growing number of infections in the country. The mayor of Marikina also said the government should also come up with more efficient ways to manage the pandemic. Teodoro called on the private sector to lend a hand to overcome the growing issue. “What we are explaining to the national government by the LGU, we need to do it more systematically and there should be replenishment of resources from the national and local,” he said. Metro Manila and the provinces near Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna are under a “general community quarantine bubble” until April 4th. This new directive aims to shorten the transmission of COVID-19 in areas outside the bubble by banning leisure travel, mass gatherings and indoor dinners in restaurants, in these areas for two weeks. Daily COVID-19 infections in the country reached a historic peak on March 20 with nearly 8,000 new cases.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos